Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:



Birthday Forecast for 3rd November 2025

Venus square Jupiter on your solar return chart and you will get mixed results. You will plan to do something big in your life, but problems will keep coming. You will never be short of confidence, but situation may not always favor you. At times your patience too will be tested. But you will manage the situation well and will come out victorious in the end. Your bosses will support and encourage you. Your enemies and opponents will be active but unable to harm you. Your financial condition will remain good. And you will have money to meet your expenses. Your relationship will keep getting better with your family members. They will always support you in hour of need. And you will never feel alone. You will also plan to get married. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will take business-related trips.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Someone new can enter your life and you will be drawn in this person’s sweet nature. It may not be a wildly passionate affair, but it will be a steady one. You will get the best results from your work due to the hard work you have done. Your marital life will be joyful. You will have financial gains all of a sudden.