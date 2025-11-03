Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 3rd November 2025
Venus square Jupiter on your solar return chart and you will get mixed results. You will plan to do something big in your life, but problems will keep coming. You will never be short of confidence, but situation may not always favor you. At times your patience too will be tested. But you will manage the situation well and will come out victorious in the end. Your bosses will support and encourage you. Your enemies and opponents will be active but unable to harm you. Your financial condition will remain good. And you will have money to meet your expenses. Your relationship will keep getting better with your family members. They will always support you in hour of need. And you will never feel alone. You will also plan to get married. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will take business-related trips.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Someone new can enter your life and you will be drawn in this person’s sweet nature. It may not be a wildly passionate affair, but it will be a steady one. You will get the best results from your work due to the hard work you have done. Your marital life will be joyful. You will have financial gains all of a sudden.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You can have a good understanding of developments by talking things over with your mate. You could also accept many more things if you are more open with one another. The time is very favorable from financial point of view. You will reap sudden gains. Students will focus on their studies. You need to understand the aspirations of your parents.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your inherent charm is going to attract many people to you quite easily. You would like to play the field and enjoy the company of more than one person. You will meet new people and will get success in professional activities. There will be an increase in income. You will be restless to scale the heights of success.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Try to be more practical in your approach and learn how to deal with problems as and when they arise. You will find life easier this way and your love relations will move well. Your entire focus will be on increasing your earnings to overcome losses in recent times. You will get advice from learned persons. And will have the advantage of good company.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There could be some unhappiness mainly because of lack of communication. You could also be asked to take on more responsibility at work, making you more miserable. You will make some changes in your business. Despite a slow start your business will pick up and you will make profits. You will also manage to get work done through your personal contacts.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Do not ignore your needs as they play an important part too. You may be giving way too much in this relationship and not getting enough in return. Your relationship with dear ones can turn sour so be careful while speaking. You will also have a property dispute which may require legal attention.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A family problem at home can keep you away from your lover sometime which will frustrate you. You would like to spend every moment with him/her. You will make best use of your time and energy. You will have personal gains. A job offer can come. You will spend the day in joy and laughter with your family.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Good news awaits you. Some good prospects can come your way to further your love relations. It will not be long before you are ready to make a commitment. You will be capable of facing adverse circumstances. Your luck is on the rise. Your income will increase. You will be full of energy and self-confidence and will complete your tasks.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You would like to take your lover to an outing and spend some time choosing a nice place. There are chances of visiting the family of your loved one also. Don’t take undue risks in your business. Your children will get admission in school, college of their choice. Your health will be perfect.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
At the workplace someone can give some hither looks and though at first a bit surprised, you are going to enjoy all the attention that is coming your way. You will make an improvement in your work, and your ideas will be acceptable. You will pay attention to your diet, health and beauty.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will concentrate on serious activities since you would like to tie the knot with your current partner. Enough time has been spent on thinking about this. Your disputes will come to an end. The differences between colleagues will also get sorted out. You will also bring about an improvement in your relations with boss. Financial gains are indicated.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be well off money wise and may think of taking your mate on a fun-filled holiday. He/she may ask you for a favor which you will willingly comply with. It is a peaceful day. You will be in a light mood. You will have financial gains. New job/business offers will come. You will consider those.