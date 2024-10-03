Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 3rd October 2024
Moon semi-sextile Venus on your solar return chart which will bring exciting results during the year ahead. You may get involved in an exciting romantic tie with a person known to you. It will be an intense and passionate affair leading to marriage. You will be put in situations where you will have to take quick decisions. You will show maturity in dealing with different problems of life. You will get an opportunity to show your creative skills at your place of work. Your distinct style of thinking will help in meeting lot of challenging situation. You will interact and spend a lot of time with people on one-to-one level. And will also coordinate with those people with whom you work together or share your thoughts. Your financial situation will remain strong. You will undertake lot of business related trips. You could be drawn to spiritualism in a big way and will develop religious inclination.
3rd October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Brown, Purple
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a nice day. You will be successful in your work. And will shine in business. You will maintain your dominance because of your liberal and flexible attitude. You can also attend a business meeting and go on a short business travel. You will desist from interfering in others matters for good.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today your over confidence might hamper your progress and your work will get stalled. You need to keep a check on your behavior, otherwise problems might arise. And need to pay more attention to your work. Your pay package will increase. A business trip might get postponed. You might face minor health problems due to dietary carelessness.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be able to recover your money that you gave to some known person. Now you will use your money at the right place. The misunderstanding between husband and wife will get resolved. You will also get success in interview/exams. And could be invited in a function as chief guest.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a very crucial day for you. You will take an important business decision which will have for reading consequences in days to come. But ultimately it will prove to be correct. You will also acquire some knowledge/skill in your job/profession. A lovely person of refined taste will come in your life all of a sudden.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is a very favorable time for students. They will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. It is perfect time for studying and research. You will also get an opportunity to make progress in your job/business. Financial position will keep getting better. You will feel peaceful and calm in your family relationship.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will get a relief from financial worries. You will also overcome stiff resistance at your workplace. Your time will be spent in social activities and entertainment. All your plans will move in the direction of fructification. Your life will be once again back on track. Your delayed and pending work will gather speed.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be full of enthusiasm and energy. The unemployed will have ample opportunities to get job. You will enjoy your love life and romance with partner will get deeper. In money related matters you will show wise head and will move forward with intelligence and cleverness. You will also make plans for your children’s future.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will perform exceptionally well in your job/profession. New sources of income will also get tapped. A new business venture can also get a kick start. There will be increase in your prestige. You will enjoy very good bonding with loved ones and the atmosphere at home will be peaceful. You will also make plans for a short business travel.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A person whom you trust a lot will betray you. This will come as a shock for you. Money that was given to a third person you will not be able to recover it. Your own people whom your trust will betray you. You will be busy in your work and will not be able to pay attention to your family. This will annoy your partner
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you may get involved in some controversy with your neighbours. It will be wise to resolve the matter amiably. You need to keep a control on yourself. You will not trust anyone blindly in your business. Your dedication in your job/profession will open new doors of progress for you. You will be in control of the situation most of the time.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a mixed day. Your relations with partner will remain normal and you could plan to go on a travel destination with him/her. Financial position will get better. And there will be increase in your work efficiency. You will also receive guidance and help from an influential person. You will remain busy in establishing new contacts and travelling.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your health will improve. And your will face your daily struggles with a lot of resilience and courage. You will also be able overcome your obstacles in your work and business. Money and wealth will keep coming. And new sources of money will open. Your material prosperity will increase and you will enjoy good bonding with mate.