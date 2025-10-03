Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 3rd October 2025
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Venus. It is going to be a very favorable year for you. And your plans will work out eventually. Your views would be valued, and your suggestions would be implemented at workplace. Equation with your bosses will remain perfect. And new job offers too will come. Your plans will see light of the day and get completed. You will be developing lot of contacts. Your worth will increase. And you will remain a much after sought person in professional and personal circle. You will also come in contact with the high and the mighty. They will prove to be very beneficial in time to come. Government related work will also get cleared. Tax disputes with authorities too will be amiably resolved. You will also settle long pending family dispute tactfully to the satisfaction of all. Your income will increase.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Magenta
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are going to enjoy a rapport with your mate. There could be talk about marriage and you would like to get the families involved in this as soon as possible. You will be delighted by the response you get from your seniors. Your work planning will take you towards success. Your financial position is good.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A chance meeting can lead to feeling of love very quickly. However, you need to remember that you need to have a lot of compassion for this to work out well. Avoid being too impulsive. Your dedication will fetch you great rewards. There will be an increase in your work potential. There are scopes for promotion in job.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are likely to be a little envious of others who take grip the attention at your workplace. Maybe you need to push yourself a little to the forefront. You will spend the day merrily. You will also have a loving behavior towards your family members. They will love and support you a lot. Health is okay.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Cupid may not be in the mood to favor you today so try not to look for too many favors being bestowed on you. You will not get the attention you are so desperately seeking. Your attention will be focused on family and household chores. You will also feel family is important for stability and success in your life.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Unresolved decisions can make you feel a little suffocated in this relationship. You may want to get out of it if nothing works out and you continue to remain in such an unwanted situation. You may suffer some minor ailments but will recover soon. Your child will take studies seriously. You will feel satisfied from child’s side.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are going to have some new ideas and share them with your partner. Both of you plan on getting away for a couple of days, just relaxing and enjoying yourself. You will have gains in your business. All the problems in your profession will be sorted out. Business will also prosper and flourish again.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There is likely to be an explosion of emotions as you get to meet and like a new person. You are going to be warm and cordial in order to win this person over. It is a very fruitful and rewarding time. You will get good rewards for your efforts. But you will be exhausted at this time and need to take a break from work.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You would want to get married to the person you love. An unexpected turn of events can be good and lead to this. You are going to be very happy with life. You will make plans to renovate your house. It will prove to be rewarding for you. You will finish work related to higher education and research and also children’s related work.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You might think you can coup without the tensions and still make the relationship go the way you want. However, you will need the collaboration of your lover in this. You will begin to think about a task falling even before beginning it. Your time is very favorable. Financial condition is good. You will move ahead onto the path of success.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Don’t be surprised if your beloved proposes to you on the spur of the moment. This is going to be a day full of surprises, all good ones so you can just relax. You will harbor a desire to do something new and good. Peace and happiness will prevail in married life. You will get success in your task. You will have time for meditational practices.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
A mutual trust is going to develop, which will be one of the best things about your friendship. This is a good time for relationships to blossom, and you will learn a lot. You will work hard with sincerity. You will get good results thus realizing your dreams. You will also receive a good news from somewhere. Time is peaceful.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are heading for a good time. You will consider yourself the happiest person on earth as it showers you with affection and asks you for direction in his/her life also. Keep a check on your anger and speech. Time is favorable. You will be able to find solutions to several problems that you were facing in life.