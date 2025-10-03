Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 3rd October 2025

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Venus. It is going to be a very favorable year for you. And your plans will work out eventually. Your views would be valued, and your suggestions would be implemented at workplace. Equation with your bosses will remain perfect. And new job offers too will come. Your plans will see light of the day and get completed. You will be developing lot of contacts. Your worth will increase. And you will remain a much after sought person in professional and personal circle. You will also come in contact with the high and the mighty. They will prove to be very beneficial in time to come. Government related work will also get cleared. Tax disputes with authorities too will be amiably resolved. You will also settle long pending family dispute tactfully to the satisfaction of all. Your income will increase.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are going to enjoy a rapport with your mate. There could be talk about marriage and you would like to get the families involved in this as soon as possible. You will be delighted by the response you get from your seniors. Your work planning will take you towards success. Your financial position is good.