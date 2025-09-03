Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 3rd September 2025

Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart and it will give very good results. Your display on the work front will be excellent and your work will be praised all over. You will have a tendency to do new work. An important responsibility will be given to you. New job offers will keep coming. Your bosses and superiors will back you fully. New professional relations will work to your advantage. You will also develop new interests. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. Your business too will rise and flourish. You will be making good profits. You will also take wise investment-related decisions. Husband and wife will share harmonious relations. Those who are single will get engaged/married. There might be new addition to the family. You can also fall in love but don’t go overboard. Your enemies and opponents will be active but won't be able to harm you. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : White, Brown, Pastel Shades

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

The day is likely to start on a rather unhappy note as there is some misunderstanding in your relationship. Mutual discussion will help sort out things and you will be happy again. You will be honoured at your workplace. Bank officials should be aware, otherwise false allegations might be leveled against you.