Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 3rd September 2026

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. Your health may suffer a bit and even your enemies and opponents will be active against you. Some work-related matters may also be a cause of concern, but you will overcome it with ease. Work and profession related problems will get entangled but there will be a way out for the better. You will do something for which you will be praised. The ongoing differences between husband-wife and family members will also be resolved. You will receive the blessings and guidance of parents and elders. There is time for success in government work also. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your family members. Most of the time will be spent on fun-frolic and pleasure. You will develop contact with some people. Friends and associates will cooperate with you. You will have good new job openings.

Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days : Saturday, Monday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Let things come out in the open with your lover. You will realize life is less difficult that way. Why remain secretive when a forthright approach gets you the desired results. You need to avoid getting involved in a controversy. There will be an increase in work efficiency. Family problems will decrease.