Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 3rd September 2026
Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. Your health may suffer a bit and even your enemies and opponents will be active against you. Some work-related matters may also be a cause of concern, but you will overcome it with ease. Work and profession related problems will get entangled but there will be a way out for the better. You will do something for which you will be praised. The ongoing differences between husband-wife and family members will also be resolved. You will receive the blessings and guidance of parents and elders. There is time for success in government work also. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your family members. Most of the time will be spent on fun-frolic and pleasure. You will develop contact with some people. Friends and associates will cooperate with you. You will have good new job openings.
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Saturday, Monday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Yellow
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Let things come out in the open with your lover. You will realize life is less difficult that way. Why remain secretive when a forthright approach gets you the desired results. You need to avoid getting involved in a controversy. There will be an increase in work efficiency. Family problems will decrease.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your love mate is going to give you some good news which is going to make this day a remarkably happy one. You will get a good opportunity to make the relationship grow. You might remain busy with establishing contacts and travelling. Some incidents will occur that will give solace to your mind. It is time for doing welfare work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Business or work life is going to be very hectic so you will not get as much time to spend with your beloved as you wish to. You may have to wait a while for more bonding to happen. You will be anxious about your extra expenses. You will also get a hold on your financial condition. It is time to be wise raking.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A change in financial control is indicated but there could be some old issues raking up while doing so. Your combined finances will take up a lot of time and categorization. There will be gains from all directions. You will pay attention to work plans and achieve success at work. You will complete your work as a mission.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You are heading for a positive day. You could remain engrossed in making plans. There will be much optimism in the relationship, so expectations are going to be high. It will be a day full of fun and frolic. You will feel physically active. Halted works will gather momentum. You will spend time with your parents and family.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You do a lot to keep your mate content and would like a little gratitude from time to time. In fact, you could start feeling annoyed when this does not happen. You might go to your children’s school/college to get information about them. You will be satisfied on seeing their work. You will also fix long-term goals.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Romance will move along effortlessly. You do not want to disturb the situation now with minor fights so take it easy. Just relax and appreciate the nice moments taking place. There will be obstacles to your progress. Your relatives will help you in need. Family members will praise you to the sky.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Things could swing from one extreme to the other since you want to be the one who wants to take the lead in this relationship and you will go about being this way in a forceful way. There are chances of your work getting done. So, make use of this opportunity. There are strong chances of division of property. There will be various activities in different directions.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A short distance journey is strongly shown for you both. Your mate can give you a positive shock today. This will make you very enthusiastic and happy. Marriage functions will take place. Commercial situation will improve. You will have gains in your business. The differences with your boss will get resolved.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Socializing is going to occupy a big portion today. You will be the life and soul of a get together where you are likely to meet someone who is going to take away your heart. It will be a stupendous day. You will get lot of money, name and fame. You will be bestowed with good health.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You and your mate can plan your course of action for many future activities. Deliberations and plans can keep you very eventful and take up most of your day. You will be invited as a guest somewhere and will have a good time. You will also focus on your studies and career. This is the right time to get results from your hard work.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It would be better to come out in the open and deliberate something that is worrying you. Your mate will provide you with care, so no resentment needs to take place. You will achieve the heights of success. You will get to see new places. You will spend time happily in the company of your mate.