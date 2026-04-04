Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

4th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 4th April 2026

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results for the whole year. You will decide about your future and take steps in that direction. You will get full support from your family, friends and colleagues. You will be interested in focusing your attention on job, business and family. You will get interested in various activities and develop new hobbies. You will also get a good job/business offer. You will have monetary gains. You will also emerge victorious and will also shine at your work and home. You will develop new contacts too. You will share good bonding with your mate. Your siblings will give you a lot of respect. You will have no major health worries and will plan to go on a fun-filled trip with family. You will receive some good news regarding your relatives. Enemies and opponents will get defeated.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Monday, Sunday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will be facing some problems. Your plans will not be completed. Colleagues at your workplace will hold grudges against you. You might be tempted to hit back but will desist. Your expenses will increase. Your children will not listen to you. But your partner will continue supporting you. Financial position will remain normal.