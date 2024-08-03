Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

4th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 4th August 2024
Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart which is good. It is going to be an excellent year ahead. You will face challenges with confidence. And will remain in a positive frame of mind. You will be ambitious and goal oriented. Your perfect planning will have the backing of others. Your bosses will keep giving support and encourage you to implement new ideas. You will come up to their expectations. You could be promoted and given additional responsibility too. New job offers too will come. But you will take counsel of friends and well wishers before taking a decision. You will also come in contact with lot of people and make new friends. Business related trips will keep you busy. Financially you will get much stronger. Those in politics, social service, academics and media will make good progress. Students will get admission in courses of their choice. Relations with soul mate will remain perfect.
4th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Pink, Orange, Violet
Lucky colours : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
This is a favorable time for you and will provide a boost to your career and professional life; a phase that gives you fame. Joy is ahead supporting you in every field of life as you make progress. Now you have courage and vitality to activate your plans so take advantage. Your influence among people and in gatherings is remarkable you will enjoy good relationships with professional associates and in your circle of close friends. Your business proposals will get highlighted and you will have new contracts at your doorstep. A better deal is ahead to give you financial gains. Family relations will be amiable as you will have heightened communication skills. Health will improve if you take requisite care.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You may be able to draw attention to yourself in the progress of your career during this phase. If looking for betterment or a job switch, you may get a chance in the first half of the week. Your financial requirements may soon be solved. Chances of social interaction and family gatherings among family and loved ones will give happiness and joy. You may go for a short personal journey or professional trip. There are indications of renovation or purchase of a new home or work place. Sudden expenditure may not be ruled out. Your family members may be a bit demanding. Health of self or mother may require your attention. Take care in travel and pay attention to travel details.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Being intensely perceptive you are able to make the most of opportunities that come your way. You may get better chances of improvement in money matters in the second half of this week. You will be able to present your views convincingly and hold your own in group discussions moreover these ideas will be well received. You may purchase some artifacts for your home or jewelry. Your attention will be focused on matters related to family, entertainment or children’s career. You are more expressive and forthcoming in personal relationships. If you are going to purchase a home, make financial enquiries and relook at your budget first. Avoid taking loans for some consumer item. Your health may improve but that of your life partner needs some attention.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The planetary position reveals that monetary matters and financial situation need basic care. You may get engaged in some unusual deal that may not be profitable for you. Some mischievous person may deceive you in some dealings related to money matters so exercise due care. If you play your cards right you can work on projects that are already in progress, and finish these with a flourish at your work place. There are balanced energies within you which are reflected in personal relationships and creative ventures. Your special skills bring appreciation. Take care in family relations take a soft stand to keep away the conflict raised by misunderstandings in family and avoid hasty decisions. Self care will do wonders in tackling health problems.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your prospects in fields related to education, research work and admission in professional courses is better. Your imagination is ignited and those in films, sports or music will do very well. Your creativity gives impetus at your work place and you are spurred to redecorate your home. Research your financial options, think long term and plan accordingly. Your friends and well wishers will extend a helping hand towards you. You make romantic gestures and draw your beloved closer to you. There are good chances of a marriage proposal materializing if unmarried. You may have to undertake travel connected with some concern or issue and you will be happy to know that things are working as per your plans.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Be prepared for a complete change in matters related to your profession, residence or career. You may think of purchasing some property and you will consult this issue with your family, it will help you in getting financial aid from there. You may have some sudden unforeseen expenditure. There may be chances of minor conflicts at work place with colleagues try to keep away from indulging in any conflict. Relations with family members and loved ones remain stable. You find love in a friendship and this friendship flowers into a beautiful affair. You take a short break which rejuvenates you and affords you a new vision to make future plans. Your health needs care so exercise due caution and focus on your dietary habits.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Some good opportunities come across in your professional life and the planetary configuration will be quite inspiring which will enable you to mark fulfilling achievements in many areas. Futuristic plans will be made and financially you will do well. Being intensely perceptive you are able to make the most of opportunities that come your way. You may get sudden chances of improvement in your career. It is time to let your hair down, relax and also let your impulsive side come forth. Take care of your relations with your siblings and keep your communications open and loving. Real estate dealings are on the cards at this time. You may experience a state of self enlightenment and it will be useful in achieving peace of mind. Health will remain good.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A phase for monetary gains is ahead and you will land a deal with lucrative financial gains with ease. Professional and career goals may be achieved if you take timely action and avoid inopportune delay. You may benefit from some long term investment. You are individualistic and not ready to make any compromises as you make inspired decisions. Your social contacts grow to become more dynamic. You are spiritual and religious and you might find someone with a similar nature to accompany you towards a new goal and you will feel inner satisfaction. You will find solace with your family or at home and you will want to devote some time with children to rejuvenate. A hectic schedule will keep you on your toes. Health will be good.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There is a great opportunity for you to find stabilization drawing from the strength of the people around you. You will enjoy your work and get benefits from lucrative financial deals. New dimensions are waiting to be discovered. You are decisive in closing business deals and get gains in financial transactions. Your dynamism and positive outlook help you deal with a heavy work schedule. You intuitively understand the working of colleagues at your work place however do not over estimate your powers to control others as it may lead to an unfriendly atmosphere so take care in dealings. Health of children should be looked after. In the hustle and bustle of activity do not ignore signals sent out by your body; give it due attention and care.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The combination of stars indicates mixed results for you. This is likely to give you some unusual circumstances in your professional life. Matters relating to finances will give you delayed results and the projects at your disposal may not be completed in time. Those in the creative field will find that their creativity is peaking all of a sudden and they will prove their mettle convincingly. You will be caught up in a heavy work schedule but will handle it all with seeming ease. An affair is also indicated for the unattached and those in a relationship will strengthen their bonds with their beloved taking the relationship to the next level. Travel will provide you with excitement and fill you with new hope as you see new developments unfold. Health will remain stable.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You may have good chances of promotion in your career during this period and a congenial environment will prevail all around you. As a creative person you will find a way to do the things that you have been planning for some time. Financially you will do well but your extravagant nature will not allow you to save much. Some sudden expenditure may be required on the domestic front. Some property deal may give you profits in the near future. You will feel slightly tense in your dealings due to the volume and intensity of work. You may plan a foreign tour and you would get a chance to move further ahead. Children will do you proud. Health problems if any will get sorted out.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It may seem as if all eyes are focused on you. Take note that others are going to be more appreciative of all that you do, and even openly acknowledge this. You will find that matters you your way as you have your say. Your friends and well wishers will provide you tremendous support. New associations will be profitable and pave the way into new spheres. Your imagination would be flying high. Financially you will do well but your extravagant nature will not allow you to save much. If you've been thinking about sprucing up your home a little bit, this is the time to do it. Your sense of aesthetics is also high, and you might work wonders with your decorating. Romance is in the air and you will find yourself in the midst of an exciting affair. Travel undertaken during this period will benefit you in the long run.