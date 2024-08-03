Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

4th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 4th August 2024

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart which is good. It is going to be an excellent year ahead. You will face challenges with confidence. And will remain in a positive frame of mind. You will be ambitious and goal oriented. Your perfect planning will have the backing of others. Your bosses will keep giving support and encourage you to implement new ideas. You will come up to their expectations. You could be promoted and given additional responsibility too. New job offers too will come. But you will take counsel of friends and well wishers before taking a decision. You will also come in contact with lot of people and make new friends. Business related trips will keep you busy. Financially you will get much stronger. Those in politics, social service, academics and media will make good progress. Students will get admission in courses of their choice. Relations with soul mate will remain perfect.

4th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Pink, Orange, Violet

Lucky colours : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

This is a favorable time for you and will provide a boost to your career and professional life; a phase that gives you fame. Joy is ahead supporting you in every field of life as you make progress. Now you have courage and vitality to activate your plans so take advantage. Your influence among people and in gatherings is remarkable you will enjoy good relationships with professional associates and in your circle of close friends. Your business proposals will get highlighted and you will have new contracts at your doorstep. A better deal is ahead to give you financial gains. Family relations will be amiable as you will have heightened communication skills. Health will improve if you take requisite care.