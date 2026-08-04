Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

4th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 4th August 2026
Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You might have to look after the health of an elderly person in your family. Time and money will be lost. But time will change. There will be obstacles in work related to land and building but you will get success in the end. You will get promoted in your job but not before facing internal politics. Happiness will come in your house. Plans for something new will be made. There may be a marriage function or birth of a baby in your family. You will be more practical. You may avoid relatives, but they will not leave you. You will keep busy and will receive money and wealth. The atmosphere around you will be happy. Husband and wife will look after each other. Your respect in office will increase. You can go abroad for their education. You will adjust
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Red, Pink, Off-white
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will have a good day. Betterment in work life will put you in a good frame of mind. You are going to be in the mood to really live it up. You will face a tough situation in life. You will have to put extra effort into your new task. You need to be practical and stop dreaming. And go about the task.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
This is hardly the time to make any major changes in your life. You already have a lot on your plate. Your lover will be very supportive and offer to help also. You will receive help from your friends and family members. You will also have more emotions and bonding towards your family. Your life will be fantastic.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You have your love with you and are ready to conquer the world. There is possibility of going on a long journey to explore a new place with your partner. You will put your best efforts to complete your work. But a new problem can also be formed during this time. You need to balance things.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could be on a spiritual path and want to share this experience with your beloved. On being accepted, your happiness is going to know no bounds. You will go on a date with your lover. You will also get praise for your work. You will also increase your work potential and capability and perform your task.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You may have to justify your actions once too often and this is going to create annoyance and be a stumbling block. The relationship could flounder due to this. The star of destiny will once again shine and will help all your stuck tasks to gain momentum. Your work will be appreciated as your self-confidence will increase.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You could feel quite restless and dissatisfied things are going. Your lover will do the best to help and see that you are comfortable and happy. You will become nostalgic. You need to be careful in your financial dealings. You will get success in exams and interviews that you give.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You could meet your chosen one on a holiday outing. Good vibes will help take the relationship further and you can think of tying the knot quite soon. You will implement new strategy and get your work done. You will also take care of your in-laws and will get their blessings in return.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Work schedule can be quite demanding, and you will have to try and balance this with your personal life. You can have a relaxed time in the evening. You will meet a distinguished and well-known person. Your seniors will be pleased with your work. You will also get over problems. Your financial condition will improve. Misunderstandings will be cleared up with your colleagues.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
An encounter can be a happy affair, one that you want to last, not for a day but forever. Your charm and wit can win you lot of admirers and a special one. Your chances of monetary benefits are very strong. You will have good relations with your partner and other businesspeople. You will have gains in business.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Despite your best efforts your mate may be unresponsive, and this could have a negative impact on you. It might be better to have a talk to find out what’s wrong. Your court-related cases will get resolved. Troubles of your friends will get finished now. Someone can cheat you. You will get good job offer.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You are heading for a happy time. There is going to be lot of good cheer as you and your mate are likely to celebrate the announcement of your wedding. Students will get good results. They will do well in examination. You will have a good grip on your business. You will feel like doing something big in your life.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The going is good. You and your partner will pay a lot of attention to each other, understanding the nuances that exist in this otherwise happy relationship. You will have close affinity and love with your family members. There are chances of promotion at work. Your respect in office/business will increase/manifold.