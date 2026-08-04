Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

4th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 4th August 2026



Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You might have to look after the health of an elderly person in your family. Time and money will be lost. But time will change. There will be obstacles in work related to land and building but you will get success in the end. You will get promoted in your job but not before facing internal politics. Happiness will come in your house. Plans for something new will be made. There may be a marriage function or birth of a baby in your family. You will be more practical. You may avoid relatives, but they will not leave you. You will keep busy and will receive money and wealth. The atmosphere around you will be happy. Husband and wife will look after each other. Your respect in office will increase. You can go abroad for their education. You will adjust

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Saturday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Red, Pink, Off-white

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will have a good day. Betterment in work life will put you in a good frame of mind. You are going to be in the mood to really live it up. You will face a tough situation in life. You will have to put extra effort into your new task. You need to be practical and stop dreaming. And go about the task.