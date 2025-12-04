Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

4th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 4th December 2025

Moon opposite Venus on your solar return chart promises a year of charm, prosperity, and emotional fulfilment. Your communication and creativity attract admiration. Those in business or media will gain recognition and steady growth. Financially, investments bring favorable returns, and opportunities for collaboration emerge. Personal life blossoms as affection and harmony define your relationships. Singles may fall in love, while couples deepen their commitment, possibly leading to marriage. You’ll enjoy luxury, travel, and joyful family gatherings. Emotionally, this year helps you heal old wounds and open your heart with greater confidence. Avoid overindulgence or unrealistic expectations — balance is key to maintaining peace and success.

Lucky Dates: 4, 13, 22, 31



Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday, Thursday



Lucky Colours: Violet, Black, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A dominating approach towards your sweetheart can cause a little problem between both of you. You might have to change your approach if you want to be successful in your love life. The time is good for enhancing your knowledge. The passage of time is favorable for you. Government related work will be completed.

