Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

Birthday Forecast for 4th February 2026
Moon opposite Rahu on your solar return chart will bring mixed results for the whole year. Initially there will be chaos, but it will soon lead to normalcy. You will be facing tough situation in your job/business. Your enemies and opponents will try to put hurdles on your path. But you will overcome them with your sheer determination. Even your colleagues will cooperate with you. Your financial position will keep getting better. But you need to keep your expenses under control. You should also take orders from your seniors and follow their instructions. A new job offer too will come. You will also make plans to buy a new house/vehicle. You can also enter a new love relationship leading to marriage. There will be some protest to start with, but everyone will agree soon. Your friends and family members will keep supporting. Health of elders in the family may cause some concern.
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Sunday, Saturday, Friday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today your spirits will be down. You will feel a little low in energy and will have mood swings. You will try to avoid people and like to be left alone for some time. There will be something negative in your relations that will bother you. You need to regain focus and confidence again. Things will improve.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There will be some unfinished business at your workplace. You will feel the heat and will be under some stress. But you will be able to complete the task with cooperation of your colleagues. You will also make plans to sell off your old property. A favorable deal is likely. Your faith in God will increase.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be involved in religious and charitable activities. You will help the needy and poor. You can attend religious gatherings and visit holy places. You will also develop compassion and kindness. Your mate will support you fully and will be an able ally. Expenses will increase. And financially you may face some problems. But you will manage somehow.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will feel elated as news of promotion at your workplace will take you by surprise. You never expected it to happen so quickly. Your family will also be delighted with your progress. Your name and fame will increase. You will have newfound confidence in your abilities. You will be given additional responsibility, and you will come up to the expectations of everyone.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
There will be some not so happy moments today. You will have fights and arguments with colleagues. They will not listen to your viewpoint. But you need to show calmness. Timely intervention of seniors will settle the matter. You will enjoy very good relations with your mate. Financially you may feel worried, but things will get better.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you get involved in a passionate and intense relationship with a person known to you. You will be highly impressed by him/her. And will look for a lifelong relation. Your family will agree to any proposal. You will also make major gains in business. Atmosphere at your office too will be wonderful. You will work in team spirit.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There will be some pressing issues at your home. You will have to give immediate attention. A long discussion will take place with family members. You will arrive at a mutual consensus regarding certain things that need to be done. You might need to get financial help from some people. You will pay attention to your office work.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will introspect about certain things in your life. You will feel a lot more positive and assured. You will take measures to make relations with your mate more meaningful. Your general behavior at workplace too will be good. You will enjoy excellent rapport with colleagues. You will also undertake a short trip with family. Financial condition will get better.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It will be a nice day. You will enter some new business and will have partnership with some people. It will prove to be beneficial. Financially you will have no major worries. Your romantic life will remain good. You will enjoy wonderful time with your mate. You will complete your task at workplace. Marriage of some family members might get settled.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The good times you are having will continue. You will continue to work with dedication and sincerity at your workplace. You will get support of bosses and peers. You will take all responsibilities with confidence and complete them. You will have little time for family. But they will support you. You will have no financial problems.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The problems you were facing will come to an end. You will enjoy better understanding and bonding with your mate. Loved ones will come closer. You will continue to work in your office with lot of determination. You will have the passion and determination to complete your tasks. Health will get better. New sources of income will be tapped.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There are strong possibilities of starting some new business in partnership. You will make major gains. Associates will cooperate fully. You will also do well in your job. Your prestige and respect will increase. Singles will get good marriage proposals. They will consider it positively. Lovebirds will remain drawn in high tide of romance. Short family trip indicated.