Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

4th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 4th February 2026

Moon opposite Rahu on your solar return chart will bring mixed results for the whole year. Initially there will be chaos, but it will soon lead to normalcy. You will be facing tough situation in your job/business. Your enemies and opponents will try to put hurdles on your path. But you will overcome them with your sheer determination. Even your colleagues will cooperate with you. Your financial position will keep getting better. But you need to keep your expenses under control. You should also take orders from your seniors and follow their instructions. A new job offer too will come. You will also make plans to buy a new house/vehicle. You can also enter a new love relationship leading to marriage. There will be some protest to start with, but everyone will agree soon. Your friends and family members will keep supporting. Health of elders in the family may cause some concern.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Sunday, Saturday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today your spirits will be down. You will feel a little low in energy and will have mood swings. You will try to avoid people and like to be left alone for some time. There will be something negative in your relations that will bother you. You need to regain focus and confidence again. Things will improve.

