Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

4th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi
Birthday Forecast for 4th January 2026
Moon conjunct Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. It will turn out to be an amazing year. You will appear far more assured and wiser. You will enjoy your work. The projects that you have been thinking of getting completed would see the light of the day. You would be man with the midas touch. You will be able to win a big order for your concern. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. People will start taking notice of you. And you will be able to convince them too. You would be invited to social gatherings and new contacts would be developed. You will have numerous business opportunities too. A female person might prove lucky for you and may be a source of comfort. Your brothers/sisters would support you and will be a source of inspiration. Financial position would be good.
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Violet
Aries: (March 21 - April 20)
There will be improvement in your financial condition. And your business will improve. You will also undertake business-related trips and get a chance to meet lot of new people. You will be happy and at ease. Your carefree attitude will win you new admirers. Jupiter orbit in your horoscope will keep your health in the best condition. You will also enjoy a wonderful love life and your relations with partner/spouse are going to be great. You will understand his/her feelings and try to fulfill them. You will also get promoted in your job. The doors of fate are open for you, and you will rise in your field of work. The time is good; take advantage of it. Though you will be kept occupied by different matters, you will adopt a helpful attitude in your office and with your friends. It is right time to show your talents. You will also settle disputes and problems peacefully.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a very favorable week for financial and love matters. You will be in best position to take advantage of a very favorable period. You will do the best of work now. And get the desired success. You will be satisfied to know that all your work is going according to your wish. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. Your bank balance will add on. You will also take tours due to your job/business purpose. You will also enjoy perfect understanding and bonding with your mate. He/she will be a source of inspiration and will keep on guiding you. You could also get involved in a new romantic relationship. Some problems will be resolved with the help of a friend. Officials will be happy with your work. This will increase your influence and prestige. You will recollect some good memories. Students will perform well in exams/interviews.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your influence and prestige will grow. You will also recollect some good memories. Your prestige in society will increase. And your deeds will bring lot of name and fame. You will have kindness and pity for the sick and needy. It is a very good time for financial gains. Some new guests will arrive at your home and will keep you busy. You will settle disputes and problems peacefully. Your time and money will be utilized properly. Love birds will have an amazing time. You will touch new heights of achievements in your business. Students will work hard and get desired results. You need to introspect and analyze yourself. It is time to become a bit vocal and express your feelings. You need to bring about a change in your communication and behavior. It will help you in meeting challenges of life well. Your friends and family members will keep supporting you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a favorable week. Your physical health is going to be very good. You will make good gains in your business. Your progress in job/work is going to be praiseworthy. There are going to be no major financial worries. You will try and keep your family away from all problems. You will also get blessings of your elders. You will also keep a positive approach towards life. Your government related work will get done. You will be able to get your work done by running here and business deals will be successful. Changes in plans will be helpful. You will be on the lookout for various alternatives in career. Keep away from interfering in other people's affairs. You will also buy new gifts for your dear ones. You will also attend a family function. There is possibility of work related to land, building etc. being completed.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your well-executed plans will bring in lot of money. Youi will have sudden gains. Your efforts will also bear fruit. You will meet people with the same thinking. You will also pay attention to sports and entertainment. You will work hard and make progress in business/job. At home, the atmosphere will be in your favor, and your family members will look towards you for guidance. You will also enhance your knowledge. Some happy moments will come in your life. You will be able to take everybody with you. Housewives and working women will pay attention to their families. You will top in some interview. There will be some enthusiastic activity in family life. You will be full of vigour and energy. Pending matters will gather momentum. Relations with siblings will be perfect. Your opponents will try to dominate but not get success.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Things are looking up again for you this week. A dispute that has been going on for long will get resolved with the help of a third person. It will bring you lot of relief. Possibility of some journey with your family is there. You will be appreciated for your contribution to your society and workplace. Your opponents will be active but will not be able to face you. You will also fulfill your family responsibility well. The time is in your favor. You will also recover the money that you gave to a third person as loan. Time will be spent on daily chores. But you will be more enthusiastic. You will be able to make a separate identity for yourself on the basis of your talents. Officials will be influential by your style of working. It is an ideal time to realize your dreams. There will be improvement in the health of elderly. You will be successful in a competitive exam.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will have a desire to excel in your work/job. You will be successful in your efforts. You will also be able to make new contacts which will prove very profitable for you. A chance meeting with an influential person will open the doors of destiny for you. You will also plan a major expansion of your business. New transactions will provide strength for your business. You might need the recommendation of someone to achieve your goals. You will also meet your family members with a lot of enthusiasm. Your opponents will keep an eye on you. You will get success in matters related to heart. Your dreams will come true. The help of successful persons will prove beneficial in difficult situations. You will be able to pay attention to your career along with having a good time. Your behavior towards others will be friendly. You will receive good news from somewhere.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The beginning of the week will start with money inflow. Your financial position will get better. You will also establish a good working relationship with your bosses. Your investments will fetch you good gains. Couples will have cordial relations. They will help each other. The family will receive good news from a close relative. You will get additional responsibility at your workplace. You will be able to establish yourself in office with your hard work and dedication. Initially you will have to make a lot of sacrifices in your career. There will be struggles too but later you will get success. Everyone will take advice from you. You will also have a feeling of dedication. Your spouse will have good bonding with you. You will never let your objectives go out of sight. You will face opposing things with confidence. You will be absorbed in yourself and be able to establish coordination amongst things.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is a wonderful week. Your relations with closed ones will improve. You will also enjoy good food in a restaurant. You will also purchase a new property. It is time to leave some of your old ideas and bring new energy and thinking into your personality. You can also get interested in religious work. The time will be well spent in the company of your spouse/mate. There will be stability in money related matters. You will make good gains in business. Legal matters will be resolved with the mediation of someone. The middle of the week will be peaceful. Some new thoughts may come to you. You will also complete your work with sincerity. The atmosphere at home will be happy. Students will get admission in institutes/courses of their own choice. You will do meditation and religious work. You will make a business trip that will be very satisfying.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
An exciting week is in store for you ahead. Due to influence of Mars on your Zodiac, you will show a lot of zeal and zest in your work. Your enthusiasm will be unmatched, and you will do amazing things in your work. Your plans will be successful. You will also get money from multiple sources. Through hard work and grit, you will get what you had desired for. Your health will show improvement. You will postpone for off journeys. You will get great speed or response in your work. At this time someone else may try to take credit for your work but you will not allow it to happen. Emotionally you will be strong. Hurdles will get removed and you will get success in studies. Dedication and commitment towards your goals will take you far. Keep control over your rising expenses. You will also get success in welfare/charitable works.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
This week is a success granting week. You will make a very good start and keep getting success. Your efforts will be praiseworthy. This will make you feel delighted. Your work planning will take you towards success. The time will fetch you great rewards. There will be an increase in your work potential. There is scope for promotion in job. You will also go for some investment and savings too. You will have a loving attitude towards your family members. Even your spouse will support you a lot. The time is to gain something in business. All the problems in your profession will be sorted out. Business will prosper and flourish. You will spend it on renovation of house. Meeting with an important personality will be rewarding for you. You will finish work related to higher education and research and children related work. You will get good rewards for your efforts.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is an extraordinary week for you. All your planned work will be completed. You will also make good profits in business. Government related work will get done. You could also get a promotion in your job. You will be busy with fun events. The obstacles on the way to your success will get removed. You will also be lost in various plans and ideas. But you will be getting the opportunities to rise. You will also gain profits in your profession. You will also behave politely at your workplace. Lovebirds will have a wonderful time. Those who are single will get good marriage proposals. You will also meet a top personality. It will open the doors of progress for you. You will be lost in your world and thinking. But this is an ideal time to make the perfect more. We must grab the opportunity when it matters most. Your children will make you feel happy with their performance.