Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

4th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 4th January 2026

Moon conjunct Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. It will turn out to be an amazing year. You will appear far more assured and wiser. You will enjoy your work. The projects that you have been thinking of getting completed would see the light of the day. You would be man with the midas touch. You will be able to win a big order for your concern. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. People will start taking notice of you. And you will be able to convince them too. You would be invited to social gatherings and new contacts would be developed. You will have numerous business opportunities too. A female person might prove lucky for you and may be a source of comfort. Your brothers/sisters would support you and will be a source of inspiration. Financial position would be good.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Violet

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 - April 20)

There will be improvement in your financial condition. And your business will improve. You will also undertake business-related trips and get a chance to meet lot of new people. You will be happy and at ease. Your carefree attitude will win you new admirers. Jupiter orbit in your horoscope will keep your health in the best condition. You will also enjoy a wonderful love life and your relations with partner/spouse are going to be great. You will understand his/her feelings and try to fulfill them. You will also get promoted in your job. The doors of fate are open for you, and you will rise in your field of work. The time is good; take advantage of it. Though you will be kept occupied by different matters, you will adopt a helpful attitude in your office and with your friends. It is right time to show your talents. You will also settle disputes and problems peacefully.

