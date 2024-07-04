Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

4th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 4th July 2024
Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart. It is going to be a tough year when your plan can go haywire. You will be tested. It will be a case of taking one step forward and two steps backward. You will be facing tough situation in your business/profession. At times you will lose your patience. Things will appear to be going out of hand. Your enemies will like to have a go at you. Even your relations with peers and superiors will worsen. Your plans will not materialize. But your financial condition will be good. But you will spend beyond your capacity. Health will remain normal. But your family will provide timely support. Your romantic life will be good. And your beloved will be supportive. You will become religious too. Things will begin to look up slowly and you will be in control of the situation gradually.
4th July 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Pink, Violet, Off-white
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Slot in a few hours off over the course the day, to consider and plan your way forward. However, in the background there is nothing light-hearted about your romantic life. You are likely to have a love of mystery (passion is a mystery) but don't sweep your emotional needs under the carpet. Health may pose some problems. Try to restrict eating pattern.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You'll enjoy your public life today regardless of your social status or professional standing, so get out and give someone a smile. Love is in the air and you may be moved by emotion. If you're in a committed relationship, stay home and enjoy simple pleasures tonight. If you're single and looking, you might just meet that special someone.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You could be living with an angel and not even know it until today. Even when you think you've reached your lowest point, someone is looking out for you. No, it's not the vultures waiting for your demise, there are people out there who really believe in you, and sometimes that's all you really need. Talk to them, and you'll probably be taken aback by the response.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your mood can end up being a tad intense later today. Fight against becoming caught up in any money conflicts; the prospects are good that you've overlooked something in your own calculations. Some Sea-Goats might have to contend with issues of life and death, such as witnessing the physical and mental breakdown of loved ones, so stay strong.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It's hard to be tactful or co-operative, but your ardent approach will appeal to those of have similar views and positions. You might be feeling bogged down and stuck, so lighten up and retain your sense of humour. You require the freedom of a having a broad selection of friends and the love of close partners.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You may or may not be at ease with the incomprehensible cycle of life; if you're not at ease, then maybe you should review your beliefs and the feelings upon which they are based. Witness the magnificence of the sunrise, blooming flowers, children playing, old folks telling stories and the peacefulness of the sunset for your answers you need.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Take time out to renew your spirit as today's majestic planets stimulate the need to spend some time in self-healing. The darkest hour is often before the dawn, but some of the best dreams take place in the wee hours before you wake. Allow yourself to dream wild, brilliant, 'I don't think we are in Kansas any more' kinds of dreams.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today's is a good time to be surrounded by companions, the more the merrier. It is time to recharge your spiritual batteries, and give yourself an extra boost. Examine closely the basics in any aspect of your life. Being one with the crowd can have its rewards, because you have a lot people surrounding you. This is the right time to be encircled by friends, the more the happier you'll be.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today has the potential to become absolutely beautiful; some might even find some affection with somebody from a distant land or different culture. Taking on something new will be beneficial for your spirit, so be accepting of new experiences. In-laws and other relatives from far away are feeling generous towards you, so try your best to communicate with them.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today may seen to slow to start but it will soon pick up the pace. Although you may be feeling a bit foggy try to keep with the program and you'll find things becoming very interesting. Someone close may offer a suggest, evaluate it carefully. If you don't act on it now then store it away for a rainy day.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The romantic planets are helping you enjoy the sweeter things in life. Go ahead and indulge in a few pleasures today, even the guilty ones. So have some fun with no apologies! Make an effort to re-establish a connection recently lost. The tender planets are adding warmth to relationships with children, and bringing lovers closer together.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Develop an appetite for detail and lots of common sense. You can see the discrepancies and inadequacies in home situations. Muddle, lack of care or sloppiness annoy you now and you will be quite forthright in saying so. Friends may become a little nervous in your presence, since you don't miss a trick. Allow them know that, behind your clinical approach, what you intend is good-hearted.