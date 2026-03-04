Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

4th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 4th March 2026

Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. This is going to be an amazing period for you. You will be in a positive frame of mind and will look forward to accomplishing all major goals that you have envisaged. You will have loads of patience to get the difficult task completed. Your colleagues will provide you with all support in your pursuit. Your bosses and superiors would be generally satisfied with you. You may look for new job avenues. There are possibilities of transfer/posting in your job. Your salary and pay package will increase. Financially you will be well off. There will be joy and bonding in family relations. Auspicious functions like marriage or birth of a new baby is possible. You may undertake business journeys that will prove to be very beneficial. You can also invest in gold, real estate or in equity shares and bonds,

Lucky dates: 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky Days: Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: White, Pink, Purple

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There will be more harmony now between both of you and you are likely to move in with your partner. Some changes can take place that will make you satisfied. You will devote time to your kid’s educational progress. Students will also be devoted to their studies. You will reap financial benefits too. It is a good day.

