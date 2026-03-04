Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

4th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 4th March 2026
Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. This is going to be an amazing period for you. You will be in a positive frame of mind and will look forward to accomplishing all major goals that you have envisaged. You will have loads of patience to get the difficult task completed. Your colleagues will provide you with all support in your pursuit. Your bosses and superiors would be generally satisfied with you. You may look for new job avenues. There are possibilities of transfer/posting in your job. Your salary and pay package will increase. Financially you will be well off. There will be joy and bonding in family relations. Auspicious functions like marriage or birth of a new baby is possible. You may undertake business journeys that will prove to be very beneficial. You can also invest in gold, real estate or in equity shares and bonds,
Lucky dates: 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky Days: Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday
Lucky Colours: White, Pink, Purple
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
There will be more harmony now between both of you and you are likely to move in with your partner. Some changes can take place that will make you satisfied. You will devote time to your kid’s educational progress. Students will also be devoted to their studies. You will reap financial benefits too. It is a good day.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Highly emotional you could find it difficult to cope with all the strain your relationship is going through. You will have to talk it over with your love partner. You will achieve your targets without expecting any help from others. It will help to improve your personality. You will remain devoted to your parents.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are going to charm a lot of people and can even fall in love with someone working in your office. There is going to be a lot of excitement for you. Change of the residence and a journey is expected. Those in service may get their desired assignment. Things will be just normal. Just have little patience.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
After a gap there are going to be smiles and happiness all around. It is through your efforts that you will see good happening. This will make you feel happy. You will work hard but will have to wait to get results. Your health and image will also improve. Your family members will support you too.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There could be a little problem in dealing with your lover. Resentments can begin as he/she wants to be treated on equal and feel you are not doing justice in any way. You will feel a change in your life. But you will bring a change in your style of thinking. Maybe you need to be a bit flexible and take advice from others too.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Cupid will strike at the most unexpected moment. This will take you by surprise and make you very joyful. You have always wanted to have someone you can call yourself. You will have a change in your lifestyle. Minor failures should be taken as a step towards bigger success. You have better days ahead for you.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You are going to have a satisfying day. There will be a lot of excitement when you bring up the question of marriage. A celebration can take place in the evening. New contacts will be established which may prove quite rewarding in future. Business may give you gains with your new contacts. You will make good profits.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Financial strain can leave you feeling rather stressed. You will do your best to keep your sweetheart happy however and he/she will appreciate all that you are doing. Your business will grow further up. With enhanced profits you may feel quite happy. Progeny will give you good news to be delighted.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A new beginning awaits you. There will be more openness and clarity in your relationship, and you will begin to appreciate the effort your mate puts in even more. Your own achievements will be admired by all. Your boss may recommend your name for a promotion in job. It will make you happy.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be difficult to spend a lot of time with your beloved. You could be dealing with some extra work on the professional front which can keep you very busy. You need to keep your documents well secured, lest your rivals may get them to spoil your reputation. You will show a wise head.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
A new person is very likely to enter your life now. You will be carefree and all set to socialize to your heart’s desire. You will see an action-packed day. You will make progress in your work. You will be appreciated from all quarters. New financial gains are indicated. Your bosses will keep encouraging.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You could feel quite lack luster and devoid of enthusiasm. Romance is going to be put on the back burner as a result of this. However, remember this is just a passing phase. You will be able to finish your job with the help of your subordinates. Your honour and reputation will get a boost. You could be promoted too.