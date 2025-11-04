Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

4th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 4th November 2025
Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart and will give favorable results. There are chances to start some new work, although initially it will not bring you gain. You will listen to your bosses and seniors at your workplace. There can be a new contract or a pact. Your talent and capabilities will come before the people. Your sources of money will also open up. You will take intelligent measures to increase your income. Keep away from unknown people and strangers. Financial position will keep getting better. Students will get success in exams. You will impress one and all with your attitude. You can also fall in love with a person known to you, leading to a rollicking affair leading to marriage. You will work very hard and make a lot of effort. Despite being busy you will give full time to your family and home.
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Green, Violet, Magenta
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are going to cherish moments spent together. You would like to treat your love mate to a fun-filled holiday or travel and will plan this out with a lot of attention to detail. You will get success in property related matters. You will also get your house painted and cleaned. All work related to your career will get done now.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
What you need now is a lot of patience. You know you have to put in a lot of effort to make your idea of a fairy tale romance a reality and wonder if you can do it. Money related matters will hold importance for you. You will experience an extremely strong emotional bond with your mate. It is time to decide about your future together.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are likely to have been away from your mate for a long time, and it is beginning to tell on you. You are likely to make an effort to make up for all the lost time. It is time to earn money. There will be happiness around you at home. And you will feel mentally at peace. You will face your opponents strongly.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Perhaps you are unsure of what is going to be right for you. Your intuition will help so it is necessary to pay attention to it. In this way a lot of the prevailing confusion will disappear. There will be an increase in your respect. You will take careful decisions regarding your finances. It is important to save for rainy days.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is your deep desire to be the centre of attention, and you will try to do this in many ways. Maybe you feel you have not been given enough attention from your beloved. You will give lot of importance to your job/business. With your hard work, you will move forward despite having troubles. You will have lot of self-confidence.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are likely to see that you are ready to make a commitment although a wedding has been far from your mind. It is the person you meet who will give you the idea. Your creativity will be at its best and your love life will be good. You will meet a special person. You will get good results from your work.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Love is not giving to pass you by, in fact, you will get into a romantic relationship soon. You are in the mood to meet people again and begin enjoying life. You will work hard. And get success in exams/interviews. There will be ups and downs in the health of your spouse. You will feel like doing something new.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your love may be hard to get on with, and you could face many problems trying your best to face a challenging time ahead when you will have to devise new methods. You will take an important decision related to your job and will be satisfied too. Your business will flourish. You will continue to do a task over and over until you are satisfied with it.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your beloved will look after you very well and see that you are satisfied. Both of you will be happy with the way things are, and it is time to be free of worries. You will make a plan for your future. The time will be full of happiness. New contracts will bring you lot of benefits. You may go on a work tour.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Love means a lot to you and would be willing to make any sacrifice to be happy. An unexpected introduction can lead to the start of a happy love affair. You will be able to make strangers your friends too. And your work will get done with ease. Your time will be spent on religious works and charitable deeds.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The tendency to always control your mate can make him/her a little fearful of you. Be careful of this, otherwise person can start avoiding you. More give and take approach will be required. Take all financial decisions carefully otherwise you may become struck in debt too. You need to complete government matters. All your legal issues will be resolved.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The relationship you are involved in is making good headway and can some become permanent. This will make you happy as you really do want a long-term commitment. You will take interest in politics and will be in contact with some influential persons. Students will study diligently.