Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Birthday Forecast for 4th October 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn on your solar return chart. It is not good combination which is promising mixed results. It will be turning out to be a period of life time. Luck will shine on you and you will bask in the glory of your achievements. There would be umpteen opportunity that would come your way. It will be a very gainful year from economic point of you. Additional sources of income would be tapped. You will be provided with numerable opportunities / circumstances to go ahead in life. You will be able to put into reality many projects that you have been thinking of taking for a long time. Your popularity among colleagues and friends would be high. There are chances of birth of a new baby in your family. Auspicious function will take place. Your social stature will rise and you will also be honored in some major function. If you are in politics or social service then you will be able to do a lot for society. Your efforts will be appreciated. You will like to go on a fun filled vacation with your family.
Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will beset with problems. There will be professional rivalry at your work place. Your colleagues will have negative attitude for you. You will feel restless a bit. You need to control your anger. Even health of your spouse could be a cause of some concern. You will also have to bear expenses beyond your pocket.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be enjoying great peace at home. Your married life will be very good. You will plan with your partner for a secure future ahead. Marriage prospects of someone younger in the family too will come up for discussion. You will think about having some property. And will make efforts in that direction.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A love affair that was under wraps would come open. This would give you sleepless nights. Your reputation will take a beating. But you will manage to bring the situation under control quickly. You will receive unexpected support from an elder in the family. You will begin to look at the life from a new angle.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You might face some legal complications. A suit may be initiated against you for recovery of outstanding loan or debt. It will test your nerves and keep you under pressure. But will be able to come out through negotiations and with the help of your friends. You will also be drawn to spiritualism and religion. And get involved in those activities.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
This will be a very beneficial time period. You will be able to get a new contract for your business. This will bring you immense financial benefits. You will get a favorable response from your mate in getting tasks completed at home. Your children will listen to you. You can get loan from banks/Financial institution.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be receiving positive feedback from your work place. Your work will be appreciated. Your carrier graph will seem to be going on the right direction. You will also receive name and fame in the society. Financially you will be in a comfortable situation. You will get loan from bank for a pat project.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This is going to be a real hard lord day. There could be some bad news relating to poor health of some elder person. This would test your nerves. There could be tiff with neighbours on some minor issue. You would avoid getting into negative mind-set. There would be some tense moments at your home too. A minor issue could be the reason of discord. But things will get better.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will tend to lose your focus. And will be provoked by small issues. Your relations with colleagues will remain hostile. And will not agree on certain issues. You will feel unnecessary blame is being put on you. Your mate will also discuss some major issues affecting your domestic life. There can be some differences. Financially you will remain stable.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
This is going to be a nice day. Those who are looking for jobs will find some new opening. Additional sources of income too can be tapped. There are chances of getting involved in a love affair with a person known to you. It would be a cosy affair leading to marriage.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be very fortunate in matters of money and finances. Your monetary condition will be very stable. You will be also getting some lucrative business offers. You can also think of joining some club or association. Health will pose no major problems. You will be expecting a lot from your mate in personal life. But maybe you need to introspect a bit.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will climb the ladder of success in your professional front. You will be able to negotiate a lucrative deal for your organization. This will enhance your reputation. You will be getting money from unexpected sources. Your disputes in family would be sorted out amicably. You will like to go on a fun filled trip with family.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be kept busy at your work place. You will be working till late hours. This hectic life style will not allow you to have time for your personal relations. But you will be thinking of maintaining a balance between them. Your mate will continue to support you. Your financial position will remain excellent.