Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

4th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 4th October 2025

Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results for the whole year ahead. You will have the zest and zeal required to complete your tasks. Your boss and officials will be happy with your work. You could be promoted in your job. You will also win over everyone’s heart with your hard work and behavior. Even your colleagues will help you with your work. But you need to remain away from controversies. Your enemies and opponents might overwhelm you, and even some of your works will be criticized. But it will not affect your morale, and you will keep on doing good work with all sincerity. Your business will also flourish. Money inflow will be continuous. Your family members will share amazing bonding with you. You will get appreciation for your deeds. Those who are single will get married. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Friday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Pink, Yellow, Off-white

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your artistic side will be in the offing in romance. There will be many reasons to be glad, and this will keep you satisfied. You may not be in the mood to take calculated risks. Youth will be able to pay attention to their career along with having a good time. It is a good day. You will take a lot of care of your parents.