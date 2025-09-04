Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

4th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 4th September 2025

Mercury semi-square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will have the determination to succeed in your plans. And will take steps in that direction. But you will face opposition and resistance from colleagues. But you will overcome all odds and complete your work. Your bosses will support you fully. A female person might be a cause of special delight and help you in some manner. You will also come in contact with a very influential person who will guide you in days to come. You can also fall in love with a person known to you. It can lead to marriage. Financial position will remain good. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your mate will support you fully. Children would listen to you. Enemies won’t be able to harm you. Health will remain fine. You will develop spiritual inclination and will be attending religious discourses.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22, 31

Lucky days : Thursday, Tuesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Olive Green, Tan, Amber



Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your love life is heading towards a high peak. You will feel more responsible to your lover and make sure you spend enough time with him/her. A romantic evening awaits you. Love between wife and husband will increase. You will be invited to a function. You may get money. You might receive a valuable gift. The passage of time is in your favor.