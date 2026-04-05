Today's Horoscope Prediction – 5th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

5th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 5th April 2026

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. You will receive positive responses from your boss and seniors. Your progress in work will also be good. Your financial condition will be better than before. Your investments will also bring good results. You will also buy some valuable and expensive items for your household needs. You will also get good news related to your job and business. You will also enhance your knowledge and skills on job. You will also receive favourable response for your marriage. Your family will remain on your side and will also support you fully. The talks on marriage will move further, for people eligible for marriage. Your activities will continue in many fields. You will feel better than before.

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Green, Red, Off-white

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will not deviate from your objective. And you will take life as a challenge. You will be burdened with responsibilities in your job/work but will not feel tired. Your tasks will get completed within specific time frame. You will also focus on your internal strength and need not look outside for support. You will have gains in business. Your financial condition is going to be good. You will work hard and use your entire efforts in earning money. You will give maximum time to your family. It will benefit you a lot and you will come close to your near and dear ones. You can also enter new love ties leading to marriage. You will spend money on luxuries, vehicles, jewelry and house. These things will attract you. Routine work will go on smoothly. You will win people's hearts too.

