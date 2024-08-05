Today's Horoscope Prediction – 5th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

5th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 5th August 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn on your solar return chart which will prove to be a very testing year for you. You need to be careful and take decisions after giving full consideration otherwise over jealous approach in your project could prove to be futile also. You will be tempted to start new business ventures which may not bring you good results. Your business competitors may try to harm you too. But you will remain alert and face situation boldly. You will also plan to take a new job offer but will think twice. Your investments could also bring you some losses. You will come in contact with lot of influential people who will turn out to be very beneficial for you. Lovebirds will have a good time and will have plans to get married. Your siblings will also make good progress in their respective field. You could be drawn to spiritualism and social service.
5th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Yellow, Blue, Pink.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will get an opportunity to develop family ties. And there could be family get- together or reunion. You will recall old bonds and become nostalgic. There will be some discussion on an important matter between family members and a conclusion will be reached. You will be in the spotlight for your wonderful efforts. And will win praise.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will find yourself in a peculiar situation today. Your interaction with people will not be fruitful and leave you a bit disappointed. Despite your best intention people will be wary of you. This will make you feel disappointed. Still you will keep on trying. And your partner will back your efforts and appreciate your sincerity.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be a nice day. You could be involved in a cosy relation with a person working in your office. It will be a case of love at first sight and you will enjoy a very good time. There are strong indications of getting married. Your health will be fine. And financially you will be in a strong and stable position. Children will listen to you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will be involved in a spat with your office colleagues. Tempers will run high. It could lead to flair ups. But you will manage to keep the situation under control. You could also be involved in one to one discussions with your peers and superiors. But differences will persist. And you can visit a temple or religious place with family.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will meet someone at an outside place suddenly and may fall in love with that person. There will be instant attraction from both sides. This will make you feel upbeat as things go along nicely. And you will propose. Money inflow will be continuous and you will be sitting pretty on financial front.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a wonderful day. Financially you will have no problems. You will enjoy very good relations with your bosses. They will keep on encouraging you. You will also enjoy close bonds with your family members. And will feel peaceful and relaxed. Family members will get a chance to understand each other more and come closer.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will appear a lot positive and relaxed. You will perform very well at your workplace and will meet your deadlines well in time. And will have the stamina and energy to get the things done. Some good news on financial front will keep you cheerful. You will enjoy excellent relations with your mate. He/she will keep supporting.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be very imaginative and creative today. And will be able to achieve the goals you have set for yourself. Your peers and superiors will support you fully. Your financial position will keep on getting better. Your romantic life will be wonderful and you will enjoy good relations with your beloved. Peace and harmony will prevail at home.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will be involved in some negotiations for starting some new business venture in collaborations of partnership. It will hold immense potential for growth. You will make unprecedented financial gain in your business/profession. Your amazing personality will draw people towards you. And you will be able to negotiate new business deals.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a testing day. There will be some tensions with your bosses on some minor issue. Your colleagues will get irritated by your behavior. And you will feel the heat. But you will remain cool under these tiring circumstances. Your mate will back you fully. You may take financial help from a friend or someone close.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will be very fortunate in matters of money and finances. You will make good financial gains. And your business too will flourish. You will get new job opportunities that will come with a good pay package. You will also like to invest in commercial property like office or shop. You will also meet an influential politician or businessman.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace today. And your efforts will be rewarded with success. Your name and fame will increase. And you will be talked off highly in your office. Your bosses and subordinates will give you full support. You will be sincere in your dealings with business associates. Health of elders in the family will be good.