Today's Horoscope Prediction – 5th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

5th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 5th August 2024

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn on your solar return chart which will prove to be a very testing year for you. You need to be careful and take decisions after giving full consideration otherwise over jealous approach in your project could prove to be futile also. You will be tempted to start new business ventures which may not bring you good results. Your business competitors may try to harm you too. But you will remain alert and face situation boldly. You will also plan to take a new job offer but will think twice. Your investments could also bring you some losses. You will come in contact with lot of influential people who will turn out to be very beneficial for you. Lovebirds will have a good time and will have plans to get married. Your siblings will also make good progress in their respective field. You could be drawn to spiritualism and social service.

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Blue, Pink.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will get an opportunity to develop family ties. And there could be family get- together or reunion. You will recall old bonds and become nostalgic. There will be some discussion on an important matter between family members and a conclusion will be reached. You will be in the spotlight for your wonderful efforts. And will win praise.