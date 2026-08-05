Today's Horoscope Prediction – 5th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

5th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 5th August 2026

Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart which will bring wonderful results for the whole year. You will get involved in your work and will race ahead in life. New jobs and business too will keep coming. You will show maturity and a wise head in dealing with people and situations. You will also get an opportunity to show your creative skills at your place of work. You will also interact and spend a lot of time with people on one-to-one level. You will also make new investments. You will have monetary gains. Your bosses will praise you for your efforts. You will also get involved in an exciting romantic tie with a person known to you. It will be an intense and passionate affair leading to marriage. Students will perform well. Peace and happiness will prevail in family relations. You could be drawn to spiritualism and religious activities in a big way.

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Don’t let things sour in your relationship as many lie in your hands. Treat the person well and on equal footing too. That will work wonders for both of you. The day will bring in lot of money. The results of some work will be obtained now. You will take part in social work quite actively. You will also benefit from new contacts.

