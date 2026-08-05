Today's Horoscope Prediction – 5th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

5th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 5th August 2026
Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart which will bring wonderful results for the whole year. You will get involved in your work and will race ahead in life. New jobs and business too will keep coming. You will show maturity and a wise head in dealing with people and situations. You will also get an opportunity to show your creative skills at your place of work. You will also interact and spend a lot of time with people on one-to-one level. You will also make new investments. You will have monetary gains. Your bosses will praise you for your efforts. You will also get involved in an exciting romantic tie with a person known to you. It will be an intense and passionate affair leading to marriage. Students will perform well. Peace and happiness will prevail in family relations. You could be drawn to spiritualism and religious activities in a big way.
Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23
Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Friday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Don’t let things sour in your relationship as many lie in your hands. Treat the person well and on equal footing too. That will work wonders for both of you. The day will bring in lot of money. The results of some work will be obtained now. You will take part in social work quite actively. You will also benefit from new contacts.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will get help from your beloved in raising your confidence when you are at a low ebb with all these feelings of loneliness that are going to vanish into thin air. The time once again will be favorable. The time is right for working together and exchanging ideas. There will be improvement in married life. There will be more affection and work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A romantic travel is on the cards, and you will think of taking your spouse/partner along with you for a purpose. There are strong chances that you will propose marriage. There are chances of business travel today. It depends on how you make the travel suitable for you. Thank God that you have got so many amenities.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Frustrated feelings can make your mood swing madly. This can result in friction between you both. You will have to get a hold on yourself quickly. There will be much improvement in your business/work. The planetary position is good. Do everything with a lot of deliberation. In your greed for more, you might be left holding little.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be happy with your love partner with whom you are going to share a spiritual bond. Good vibes will prevail, setting a nice trend for the future. A new addition will fill the house with the sound of gurgling. The time is favorable to earn money. Your health will improve. You will make plans to buy a house/property.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are likely to spend a lot of money on your lover, buying lavish gifts. You both are going to enjoy your courtship and have a great time together. Family ties will be very important for you. You will also help children with their activities. You will also achieve your objective in your job. People will praise you.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You could get bogged down with too much work leaving no time for your lover. You might have to deal with an irritated partner, but you will manage quite nicely. There is a strong desire to earn money, and you will be successful up to some extent. Your enemies will be strong but will not be able to stand before you.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are beginning to feel it is better to be committed to one person than play the field. Your friends and family will be happy with the new you that is emerging. You will establish a total balance between work and home. You will be under the benevolent gaze of your parents. Do not get worried about your children.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be happy with your beloved as he/she reciprocates your love. You will be gentle and provide a lot of comfort in every way which you can. Things will turn out fine. There is possibility of getting money. You will get some good news from somewhere. You will get success in business/work. Income will be good.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You enjoy company and your charm attracts many people to you. Romance will be interesting as you get involved with a very spirited and lively person. Your luck is on the rise. You will have a lot of self-confidence. And will be full of energy. Financial position will be stable and strong. You can take invest related decisions.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Your strong personality wins you many admirers, and you are much wanted. Your chosen one will be so enamoured with you that an early proposal of marriage is indicated. You will bring about an improvement in your relationship. You will also be capable of facing tough and adverse circumstances boldly.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be very charming and confident, and your partner will love you more for this. You will enjoy one another and indulge in lot of socializing too. You might have to face disputes and court cases. There can be differences between husband and wife. But you will get success in your business/work. Stay cool and composed.