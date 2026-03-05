Today's Horoscope Prediction – 5th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

5th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 5th March 2026
Sun trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give exceptional benefits for the whole year. Your efforts will get recognized and you will be promoted in your job. New business offers will also come. Your hard work will be duly rewarded. You will move in the right direction. Your noble deeds will bring lot of name and fame. If you work quietly and potentially with prudence and wisdom, you will achieve the best. Your skills will be appreciated by all as your decision in the right direction will make people appreciate you. You will complete your work very fast, ending all the hurdles on your way automatically. Your hard work will be duly rewarded. You will not leave any task unfinished. Your enemies and rivals may feel helpless before you. You may buy something new for the house. You may go to some religious shrine to seek mental peace.
Lucky Dates: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky Colours: Purple, Orange, Blue
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You could get some favorable job/business offers from abroad. You have been thinking about it for a long time now. And will have no hesitation in accepting them. You could also be involved in charitable and social activities in a big way. Some members of your family might be rushed to hospital. Financial position will be tight.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will find life suddenly taking an interesting turn. Those relations on whom you have relied for years would suddenly turn sour and you will be left wondering as to why such things happened. You will seem reconciled with your fate and will try to make amends. You will become realistic and stop having expectations from people.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Time is not favorable for you. Your wish will not be completed. You will have to face jealousy and conspiracy at your workplace. Your colleagues will vary your progress. You can also enter some legal disputes with neighbors. But you will be able to resolve them through mediation. Your financial position will remain normal. And you will be drawn to prayer, meditation and reading spiritual books.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will face challenges with confidence. And could also pass some examination or competition. Your commitment will win you many admirers. You will be making best use of your political connections to get your work done. And you will be interacting with high-ranking officials. You will gain lot of money through your efforts in some business activity.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will have wonderful day. You will get unmatched success in whatever work you undertake. Your revolutionary ideas will be well received. Those in business will see their problems getting solved. Your profits will increase. You will benefit from good business dealings. You can also think about settling abroad for job or for a long-term study.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You may be expecting too much in your relations. But you may not have the patience to make things work. Even your mate and family members have certain expectations and aspirations from you. You need to take care of them too. Everything will be perfect with the passage of time. Let the thing take place naturally. Your faith in God will increase.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your romantic moves may get sufficient response, and this keeps you happy all day. Your sweetheart may do something which makes cherish this day forever. It is a good time to recover your loans. You will also feel like doing something new. You can also make a new plan for this. The time is full of happiness and bliss.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
If you are single, you are likely to meet someone with an extraordinary persona and charm and you may cultivate a feeling in your heart that you have found someone special. New contacts will bring you many benefits. You will also get success in property related matters too. Students of commerce, arts and mass media will get good success in studies.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your feelings for your sweetheart keep you happily mesmerized by his/her charming nature and even his/her smallest acts do wonders for you. You need to be watchful of your contributions as well. The unemployed will get new job opportunities. Instead of adopting a stubborn attitude, behave softly and get better results.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You need to make an unbiased perception about your partner. A fair introspection of your behavior with your partner in recent days would give you valuable insights. The day will bring many types of expenditure. You might face a dilemma. You will be facing domestic problems on the one hand while you will be occupied with professional/business too, on the other hand.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Playing a second fiddle in your relation will not help as your lover may develop a feeling that you are not paying enough attention. You need to display your skills as an event planner to steal moments of romance from your busy schedule. You will take pleasure in eating good food. It is a peaceful day. You will enjoy it thoroughly.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
An action-packed day is what you are heading for today. You may wonder towards the end of the day about the quantum and quality of activities you have gone through. But don’t worry, it will be great fun for you. You will get great results in your work. And will focus on finance related issues. You will be full of enthusiasm and energy.