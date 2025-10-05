Today's Horoscope Prediction – 5th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

5th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 5th October 2025

Mercury is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn on your solar return chart. It is possible confrontation can create chaos around you. You will face opposition at your workplace. There can be some plotting and conspiracies against you. Some people might try to defame you and tarnish your reputation. Even your bosses will remain unhappy with you. You may face termination in your job. Your financial position will be tight. And you can face some business losses too. But you will not lose patience and emerge victorious in the end. Expenses could be beyond your control. Your romantic life will be normal. There may be some tensions in the family, and it will be difficult for you to convince life partner. You will be drawn to social services, spiritualism and charitable activities. Health will be okay. You will develop lot of connections during business trips that you undertake.

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Wednesday, Monday, Friday

Lucky colours : Green, Khaki, Off-white

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 - April 20)

Positive new relationships are formed, and you can look forward to good results. It is a friendly time, when it is easy to enjoy life and other people, as you instinctively start a new phase in your life. It's time to give your life a makeover, a time of new beginnings and fresh energy. Focus is on personal freedom, reaching out to others, making new plans, and exploration. You are more enthusiastic and ready for adventure. A sudden job opportunity or money and property matters could be part of the financial gains. Your physical activities tend to be more intense, passionate, and focused.