Today's Horoscope Prediction – 6th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

6th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 6th April 2026
Sun square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will shine in your profession/business. You will also make new professional contacts and get benefits from it. You will make good use of your communication skills and will be able to get your work done. Your hard work and efforts will be behind your success. You will be more open-minded, but you will pay more attention to yourself than to others. You will remain close to your partner and understand his/her feelings well. You will do something for which you will be praised. Your energy level will be high. You will receive blessings from your elders and parents. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will also go to a travel destination with your family members. Your time will be spent on fun, frolic and pleasure.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Thursday, Monday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Violet, Cream, Brown
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The wonderful times you are having will continue. You will have a good time at work. And you will impress everyone with your ideas and ability to do things. Your colleagues would appreciate your efforts wholeheartedly. Overall financial condition will be good. There will be moments of joy and cheer in family. Family members will support you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
The hard times you have will come to an end. Financial position will start getting better. Your health will improve. A suitable marriage proposal could come. Your efforts to find a new job will be success. You will also have better understanding with your family members. You will also be able to secure loans from bank/financial institutions for a pet project.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be an exciting day. You would be energetic and raring to go. You will be ready to meet the challenges that come your way. Hurdles won’t deter you. Superiors and colleagues will help you. New sources of income will occur. Love relations will be successful. You will also undertake work-related journeys. This will prove to be fruitful in the long run.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a fortunate day for you. Your plans would be completed without any hitch. Superiors will remain happy. You will also develop new contacts. Your social and professional standing will grow. And mighty will take notice of you. You will enhance your knowledge and will read variety of literature. New love relations are also possible.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
It will be day of mixed fortunes for you. You will try to implement new ideas at your workplace. But there will be difficulties in its execution. But you will have your way. And will have your way. And will overcome all opposition. Financial situation will remain tricky. Your mate will appear to be unhappy with you. You will have to take care of his/her needs.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You would be involved with spiritual activities and could be drawn to a spiritual guru. You would like to go deep into core of reality. You will develop interest in occult sciences and matters of self- realization. You will help the poor and the needy. And will be involved in charitable activities. It will make you feel peaceful.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The great times you were enjoying will continue. Things will keep getting better. Children will do well in studies and pass some major examinations. They will get admission to courses of their choice. Superiors will remain satisfied and give full encouragement at workplace. You will also undertake short journeys for business. Brotherhood will increase.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will perform well at your workplace today. All your projects and plans will be completed. Your ability to focus on matters of great importance will bring praise from colleagues. Long pending disputes with banks/ FIs will also get resolved. You will be able to secure loans or any other help you want. Your morale will remain high.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The hurdles you were facing will get over. Your position will remain normal. There will be no major worries. Relations with your siblings too will get better. You will enjoy excellent equation with bosses at your workplace. There may be an occasion when your temper will be tested. You will remain calm and cool. Mate will remain by your side in hour of need.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will develop some enmity with your neighbours. It could lead to clash of egos. There may be some legal problems too. But you will manage to resolve the dispute with the help of responsible persons. Financial position will remain stable. Health of mate can turn delicate. Children too will not listen and will not focus on studies.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is likely that you will be involved in social activities. You will participate in projects for community development. And will get connected to masses. You will also spread social awareness among people on matters of common interest. This will bring you lot of praise and appreciation. You will feel satisfied. It will spur you to do things on a greater level.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be an extraordinary day. You will get a big jump in your job. It will be beyond your dreams and expectations. It will boost your morale. Your friend will be extremely happy. Financial position will see tremendous growth. You will also be making lot of business contacts and will turn them to your advantage.