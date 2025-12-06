Today's Horoscope Prediction – 6th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

6th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 6th December 2025

Mercury trine Jupiter ensures wisdom, expansion, and success. You’ll approach life with clarity and optimism, making excellent professional decisions. Opportunities for career growth and learning come easily. Your ideas gain appreciation, and networking strengthens your influence. Financially, stability improves, and profitable deals may arise. Relationships thrive through communication and mutual trust; your partner will support your ambitions wholeheartedly. Singles may meet someone through social or professional circles. You’ll also focus on self-improvement through reading, travel, or spiritual learning. Maintain humility even as recognition grows — Jupiter rewards sincerity and balance. This is a year to explore, grow, and shine brightly.

Lucky Dates: 6, 15, 24



Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday



Lucky Colours: Red, Blue, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Display of affection towards your partner will go a long way in bringing in happiness and contentment. You may go on a long-distance holiday with him/her. You will be busy with activities such as banking and investment. Long distance journeys will prove to be meaningful. There are chances of profits in business.

