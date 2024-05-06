Today's Horoscope Prediction – 6th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

6th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 6th May 2024

Moon conjunct Rahu on your solar return chart will bring mixed fortunes. There will be times when you will face obstacles but you will also taste success. Your plans would face difficulties at the inception stage but will get completed in due course. You may become a victim of some vicious campaign against you. People will turn against you. But if you fight against all odds victory is written in your favour. You will be able to take colleagues and subordinates along side you. Your superiors would also appreciate you. Financially you will face some challenges but gradually things will improve. You may also get a promotion or favorable transfer/posting. Atmosphere in the family will be one of joy and laughter. Health will be generally good. You will eat healthy to stay fit. You could include yoga, meditation and some light exercises in your day to day activities.

6th May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 6, 15, 24

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours: Red, Off- white, Violet

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will feel a little upset. The ups and downs of your work will be felt on your family life also. You will do yourself harm by getting angry and aggressive. Hence the need to remain calm and composed. Practice meditation and yoga regularly to get rid of tensions. You will also plan to visit a temple or a religious place.