Today's Horoscope Prediction – 6th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

6th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 6th May 2024
Moon conjunct Rahu on your solar return chart will bring mixed fortunes. There will be times when you will face obstacles but you will also taste success. Your plans would face difficulties at the inception stage but will get completed in due course. You may become a victim of some vicious campaign against you. People will turn against you. But if you fight against all odds victory is written in your favour. You will be able to take colleagues and subordinates along side you. Your superiors would also appreciate you. Financially you will face some challenges but gradually things will improve. You may also get a promotion or favorable transfer/posting. Atmosphere in the family will be one of joy and laughter. Health will be generally good. You will eat healthy to stay fit. You could include yoga, meditation and some light exercises in your day to day activities.
6th May 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 6, 15, 24
Lucky days: Thursday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours: Red, Off- white, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will feel a little upset. The ups and downs of your work will be felt on your family life also. You will do yourself harm by getting angry and aggressive. Hence the need to remain calm and composed. Practice meditation and yoga regularly to get rid of tensions. You will also plan to visit a temple or a religious place.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be getting full benefit of your hard work and efforts. You will get a big order or deal. New job offers too will come. You will also look for additional sources of income. A long standing problem at your workplace will also come to an end. Matters related to inheritance will also get resolved. You will get mental peace.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will remain busy with your official work but will be able to devote time to your family. You will enjoy your work and will get a big order or contract. You will also make good monetary gains. You will also take investment related decisions wisely. There could be some thinking on your part to come out of your relationship.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today your confidence and spirits will be unexceptionally high. You will perform well at your work place. You will also get assistance and moral help from friends and family members. Financially you will have no major worries. A meeting with an influential person will open the door to progress. Your government related work will also get completed.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a testing day. You might have to face self-contradictory situation at your workplace. Your colleagues will say a lot of negative things about you, which might upset you a bit. But you will remain unperturbed and not lose your focus. Your life partner will give all the assistance and emotional support you need.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Now you will pay more attention to your work. It will bring immediate results. A short business trip too will prove beneficial. Your contacts with people will improve. Tensions and worries in your family life will also lesson. A family elder will guide you and give good advice. You will also get money from unexpected sources.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your problems will start getting resolved. New job offers will start coming. The tension that was there with regard to education, career etc. of your child will be solved. An auspicious function will take place in your family. You will make new agreements and contacts in your business. And will not bother with criticisms and move ahead on the path of progress.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your favorable planetary position will open the doors of progress for you. You will be full of self-confidence and work with dedication and sincerity. The results of competitive examination will be in your favor. A female will extend a hand of friendship towards you. But don’t take any emotional decision; instead of heart, think with brain.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will get success in government related matters. You will also be able to establish relations with persons in authority. A meeting with an important person will enlighten your path. There are strong chances of good monetary gains. Creative and productive thoughts will occupy your mind.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will be very ambitious and will work with a purpose. Yet some work of your will be criticized. But you will do your work generously. Your professional circle will also increase. You will enjoy nice moments with your family members. A short term affair with an unknown person is not ruled out.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you feel a bit tired. You need to pay attention to your body and take a break from your work. A trip with your mate will prove beneficial. The problems that you were facing in financial matters will gradually come to an end. The passage of time will assuage your problems. You will feel better.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be a nice day. You will get involved in a new romantic tie with a person working in your office. You will also complete your work with great enthusiasm. You will work hard and get the results in due course. Students will get success in competitive exams/interviews. Financially you will remain stable.