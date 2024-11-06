Today's Horoscope Prediction – 6th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

6th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 6th November 2024

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and it will bring mixed results for you. Your financial condition will improve gradually. Money and wealth will keep coming. Those who are in creative fields like writing, dancing, media, arts and entertainment will get good name and fame. Those who are looking to change their jobs can do so. But do not take any decision in a haste. If you are planning a major expansion in your business take all decisions with caution. Students will have to study hard to get good results. Business related trips will keep you busy. Take all investment related decisions wisely. You could be cheated in love-relationship. Hence, do not trust your partner blindly. Avoid getting into multiple relations. Your relationship with brother/sisters can also come under tension. You need to avoid ego-clashes. You could face some work related stress.

6th November 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Violet, Green, Blue

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There will be lot to celebrate today. You and your lover can throw a party for friends. There is every likelihood of a marriage proposal also now. Your work will get completed. And you will get an opportunity to establish good relations with your bosses. Financial position will be good.