Today's Horoscope Prediction – 6th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

6th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 6th September 2025

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Jupiter on your solar return chart, and it will give you mixed results. You will make investments in new projects, but it will take time to make profits. You may incur some business losses too. You may also develop business differences with your associates. It will be wise not to trust unknown people blindly. Apply wisdom and common sense. You will not sign any legal document without reading it carefully. You will be taking counsel of your friends from time to time. Those who are single will get suitable marriage proposals. Family relations would remain normal. Your ties with brothers will improve. You will have no financial worries. Your spouse will support you. And children will shine in studies. Your elders will look towards you for financial help and support. You will not disappoint them.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Mint, Lime, Peach

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You go out of your way to keep your sweetheart happy and would like a little appreciation now and then. In fact, you would start feeling irritated when this does not come your way. In your profession, your strong decisions may enhance your share of profits comprehensively. You will adopt a new method to do your old work.