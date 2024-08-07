Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 7th August 2024
Moon conjunct Jupiter on your solar return chart will bring positive results. Luck will favor you and you will come across influential people too. You will be fortunate in matters of love and finance. Money and wealth will keep coming. And you could also tap additional sources of income. You will remain positive and your spirits will remain high. Your professional and social circle will get widened. You will be willing to take challenges and will be popular. And will enjoy the attention you will get. Your bosses will remain happy and satisfied with your performance. Your business too will boom and profits will rise. Business trips will prove beneficial. There are chances of falling in an intense and passionate love affair with a person known to you. Love birds will have a good time and enjoy every moment of it. You will spend lavishly on making your life style better.
7th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Green, Blood Red, Purple.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a nice day. You will be entrusted a major responsibility at your workplace. And you will work extremely hard to get the desired results. You will be making best use of your contacts to get admission of your child in some prestigious school/college. Your efforts will be successful. Those who want to enter politics will get good offers.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will be having very enjoyable day. There are chances of developing romantic inclination for someone very close. It could lead to cosy relations leading to marriage. Your financial position will keep getting better. You will get finance from bank for your business venture. New job opportunities will come. Health will remain better.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will be making profits but by being clever and discreet. You will be using your manipulative skills to your best. You will also have differences of opinion with your partner. And will be facing difficulties at the workplace too. Financial position will remain normal. You could visit some religious place too for peace.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your partner will give some important advice in a matter of great importance concerning your domestic affairs. It will prove to be of great help. Your day will be spent happily. You will also be working at your workplace with great enthusiasm with best results. Financial position will keep growing. You might undertake a short business trip too.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will find yourself in a tricky situation at your workplace. Some persons will try to conspire against you to bring a bad name to your reputation. But they will not get success. Your colleagues will back you fully. Hence you will manage to pull the things in your favour and thwart designs of your enemies. This will give you a valuable lesson in life.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a favorable day. You will be getting business/job offers. And will seek counsel of friends before taking a decision. There are chances of getting into romantic ties too. Those who are single can get marriage offers. New job offers will come. Financial position will remain perfect. A lot of peace and happiness will be visible in domestic ties.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be looking for some new openings in your job/business. And will welcome new ideas. Your business profits will rise after a long period. It will make you happy. Money inflow will be continuous. You will also have ample time for your family. And could go out for picnic or entertainment. It is going to be a day of fun and laugher.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have plans for going for long vacations with your family. You have been too much involved in your work and could not give proper time to family. Now you will like to enjoy moments of togetherness in the happy company of your mate. Your financial position will keep getting better.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a wonderful day. Your plans will be successful. You will be working hard with your team and get desired results. Your popularity will peak. Financial position will keep getting better. Your time will be spend in the wonderful company of your friends and relations. New contacts will prove to be beneficial.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a very fortunate day for you. You will be getting very good job offers from abroad. Students will get admission in courses/institutions of their choice. You could be invited to a feast or party. New contacts will be made. You will also undertake a short business trip. You will also fall in an intense and passionate affair with some person.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will be facing tough competition at your workplace. It will push you to work harder. But you will be able to achieve desired objectives despite hurdles. You will also have some happy moments at your home with family. You can also think of shifting to a new location. Your financial position will remain normal.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will look at life from a very positive angle. And will be thankful to God. You have good source of income and also have a wonderful partner. You will consider yourself fortunate but will like to help poor and the needy. You will be gentle and noble in your behavior. Some unexpected guests can arrive at home.