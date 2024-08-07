Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 7th August 2024

Moon conjunct Jupiter on your solar return chart will bring positive results. Luck will favor you and you will come across influential people too. You will be fortunate in matters of love and finance. Money and wealth will keep coming. And you could also tap additional sources of income. You will remain positive and your spirits will remain high. Your professional and social circle will get widened. You will be willing to take challenges and will be popular. And will enjoy the attention you will get. Your bosses will remain happy and satisfied with your performance. Your business too will boom and profits will rise. Business trips will prove beneficial. There are chances of falling in an intense and passionate love affair with a person known to you. Love birds will have a good time and enjoy every moment of it. You will spend lavishly on making your life style better.

7th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Green, Blood Red, Purple.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a nice day. You will be entrusted a major responsibility at your workplace. And you will work extremely hard to get the desired results. You will be making best use of your contacts to get admission of your child in some prestigious school/college. Your efforts will be successful. Those who want to enter politics will get good offers.