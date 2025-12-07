Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

7th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 7th December 2025

Moon trine Rahu brings progress, support, and positive transformation throughout the year. You’ll excel at work with strong cooperation from seniors and subordinates. A leadership role or key responsibility could come your way. Financially, new sources of income open, and investments mature. Business partnerships or collaborations succeed. On the personal front, love and family life bring happiness; married natives enjoy peace and understanding. Students and job seekers experience success in exams or interviews. Socially, your reputation improves, and people seek your advice. You’ll feel spiritually uplifted, guided by faith and inner strength. It’s a year of steady success built on focus and persistence.

Lucky Dates: 7, 16, 25



Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday



Lucky Colours: Green, Violet, Magenta

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 - April 20)

The doors of progress are going to open for you. Your income will rise. You will have achievements at your workplace. Everything that was stuck up till now will gather momentum. There are chances of buying movable and immovable property. Your boss and seniors will be happy with your work. You will win over everyone’s heart with your work. Your enemies and opponents might overwhelm you, some of your work will get criticized, but you will not be affected by it and keep on doing your work with all sincerity. You will receive good news regarding career and progress of your children. You will give a stiff challenge to competitors and commercial opponents and put difficult objectives in front of them. You will work diligently and with full seriousness fulfill your tasks. You will get desired assistance from friends, and you will be ready to help your friends in all possible ways. You will enjoy excellent relationships with your spouse/partner.

