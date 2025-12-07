Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

7th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 7th December 2025
Moon trine Rahu brings progress, support, and positive transformation throughout the year. You’ll excel at work with strong cooperation from seniors and subordinates. A leadership role or key responsibility could come your way. Financially, new sources of income open, and investments mature. Business partnerships or collaborations succeed. On the personal front, love and family life bring happiness; married natives enjoy peace and understanding. Students and job seekers experience success in exams or interviews. Socially, your reputation improves, and people seek your advice. You’ll feel spiritually uplifted, guided by faith and inner strength. It’s a year of steady success built on focus and persistence.
Lucky Dates: 7, 16, 25
Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky Colours: Green, Violet, Magenta
‘This week for you’
Aries: (March 21 - April 20)
The doors of progress are going to open for you. Your income will rise. You will have achievements at your workplace. Everything that was stuck up till now will gather momentum. There are chances of buying movable and immovable property. Your boss and seniors will be happy with your work. You will win over everyone’s heart with your work. Your enemies and opponents might overwhelm you, some of your work will get criticized, but you will not be affected by it and keep on doing your work with all sincerity. You will receive good news regarding career and progress of your children. You will give a stiff challenge to competitors and commercial opponents and put difficult objectives in front of them. You will work diligently and with full seriousness fulfill your tasks. You will get desired assistance from friends, and you will be ready to help your friends in all possible ways. You will enjoy excellent relationships with your spouse/partner.
Taurus: (April 21- May 21)
You will keep your life balanced. You will plan expansion of business on a large scale. It is a very favorable phase for business- or business-related activities. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. If you keep on working with devotion, success will come your way for sure. You need to keep extreme focus on your work and business. Your financial position will be stable. You will work hard to earn money. Students will focus on their study wholeheartedly. The people who are doing hard work to get a job will achieve their goal ultimately. Give proper attention to your health. It is a good time for affairs and love relationships. Love marriage is indicated. You will be supportive of your friends and help them in need. You will help your friends and loved ones in business and work. And friends will also help you financially. Auspicious events will keep taking place. Keep your spirits up.
Gemini: (May 22- June 21)
You will be making best use of your talents and capabilities. You will shine in your work. You will also increase your profits. You will take tough decisions in business and trade, which will keep your influence and domination intact. You will be in a strong and stable position financially. You will find inspiration for new work. Do not trust others in money matters. You will also extend a friendship to a relative or friend. You will have good gains from family side. Your family members and friends will look forward to you for help. There will be journey about expansion of your business and their effort and results will come in your favor. You will enjoy good bonding with your mate/spouse. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your noble deeds will bring you good name and fame. Friendly relationships will be established with those in authority. Creative and productive thoughts will occupy your mind.
Cancer: (June 22 – July 22)
You will receive some good news from a relative. It will lift your spirit. Something will come to the fore that you wanted to keep a secret. Money might be stalled, but you will make all efforts to obtain your aim. Change in your attitude and behavior will take you towards betterment. You will be active in achieving your aim. Guests may arrive. You will be busy welcoming them. You will make plans to buy a new house. The differences that were continuing between husband and wife will get resolved. You will develop contacts with new people. You will also take some permanent work in hand. You will also get money from unexpected sources. You will be interested in religious work, although busy; you will be immersed in social work. The blessings of elders in the family will help you to move ahead. You will be elated.
Leo: (July 23- August 23)
There will be marked improvement in your health. You might take part in a function. There can be some minor altercations between partners, but matters will get resolved quickly. You will contact your near and dear ones. There will be happiness in married life. You will move towards your objective with concentration. You will also be successful in government related work. Your hard work and dedication will yield positive results. You will also do socially useful work whose results will be long-lasting. There will be your influence at work. Your subordinates will obey your orders. Matters relating to courts that were going for some time will be decided in your favor. You will get positive and fruitful results if you use your intelligence and thinking power. There will be financial gains. You will also make investments in property and shares.
Virgo: (August 24- September 22)
There will be increase in positive domestic environment. You will feel more energetic. You will do each work with full sincerity, hard work and responsibility and will get the desired results. Those doing jobs will be busy pleasing their bosses. But you will focus your attention on future goals. There will be mutual understanding between husband and wife. There will be profit in your business and your self-confidence will improve magically. The path of money going out is stronger than that of money coming in. There are chances of infamy in matters of love. Be careful and cautious, those whom you trust will betray you. People might take advantage of your emotional nature. But you will have common sense to arrive at a correct decision. You will undertake business-related trips which will prove beneficial in the long run.
Libra: (September 23- Libra 23)
You will be sharing your feelings with your closed ones. Your chance of meeting an influential person will pave the way for success for you. You will do all your work with sincerity. You will be given a new responsibility at work. There will be monetary gains from somewhere. You will also reach new heights of success based on your creativity. The planetary positions will inspire you to undertake new plans. They will get completed. You will also listen to people’s problems very sympathetically and try to find solutions to them. You will meet an old friend or relative and feel happy. You will get respite from worries. Your work will be completed soon. Due to your team’s efforts long pending disputes and problems will be settled. Your personality will grow, and you will get credit for things. You will establish a good balance with your partner and businesspeople. You will try new practices in business.
Scorpio: (October 24 – November 22)
There is going to be some significant turn regarding your career. You could be promoted all of a sudden. There are chances of being successful in competitive exams. You will invest in your children and will get the blessings of your parents. You will also listen to people’s problems and try to find a solution. Lovers will be united after a long gap. You will decide to do something new and will not rest till the work is done. All your tasks will be completed. A meeting with some important person will fill you with enthusiasm and energy. You will get your work done with ease in government related matters. You will be known for your dedication and sincerity in the workplace. Those doing jobs will get the desired work. You will also meet an old friend or acquaintance which will make you nostalgic by evocation of past.
Sagittarius: (November 23 – December 23)
Your work will be completed with ease. You will also get support from some senior officials. You will be very ambitious in your job. You will be highly extolled and will have special interest in spiritual matters. Plans for doing something special will be made. You will be more than busy with family programs and functions. You will also take out time for romance, hobbies and entertainment. You will also get money from somewhere. Your hopes and expectations will soar. And your attitude towards life will be positive. Your efforts will be fruitful. You will also get the blessings of your parents and elders. You will also suddenly come across an old friend. You will talk about your past and feel nostalgic. There will be improvements in your health. You will come into contact with new people. In matters related to division of property time will be in your favor.
Capricorn: (December 22- January 20)
The number of contacts will expand. It will prove beneficial for you. You will achieve your aims and objectives on time. You will be in strong and secure financial condition. There will be an inclination to do something new at every moment. There will be an inflow of money. The graph of your respect and prestige will go up and you will be successful in competitions and examinations. You will be energetic at work. Despite your busy schedule your family will be your priority. You will not compromise with self-respect at any cost. You will also read new interesting literature. If you have given a loan to someone, you will be able to recover it with ease. Be prepared to search for solutions to your problems. You will be busy with prayers, meditation and religious work. Don’t be careless at any cost.
Aquarius: (January 21- February 18)
Your dominance at your workplace will continue. If you decide to do something, you will be able to do it at any cost. There will be an increase in your fame and respect. You will work hard in your field and win everyone’s heart. Blessings, advice and inspiration will help you to make progress in your career. And financially also you will be strong. You will complete all works on time by the grace of God. There will be a significant change in your daily routine. Your efforts will be fruitful. Money that has been struck for a long time will accrue to you. You will be busy but will retain amicability in personal relationship. Most of your time will be spent on amusement and entertainment. In government matters you are moving towards success. The worry that was there for a long time will be put to rest. You should evaluate yourself according to your capability. There will be visitors, and you will be busy looking after them well.
Pisces: (February 19 – March 20)
The path of money going out is stronger than that of money coming in. You will get full credit for some worthy deed. Your name and fame will spread; with hard work you may achieve something important. You may also care for your social obligations which is must. You will use your experience to expand your business, and you will get success. You may touch a peak of success, as this phase is quite favorable. Your family members and colleagues will extend their full support to you. You will enjoy vehicles and property comfort, and affection from your mother as well. You may get promotion in service. You will work on your strategy to reach greater heights professionally while also discharging your domestic duties with responsibility. You may have to attend some functions and perform some religious ceremonies. It will keep you busy.