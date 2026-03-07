Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

7th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 7th March 2026

Sun conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. You need to avoid conflict and extravagant tendencies. There will be tough situations that you will face at your workplace. And at times going will be hard. Your peers and superiors will not listen to you. They will also refuse to cooperate. You will have differences of opinion with your bosses. Your colleagues will create obstacles for you. You may face termination or can even be charged sheeted. There will be conspiracies and plotting against you. Even your competitors in business will try to sabotage your business. You will also face financial problems. And will take loan or debt at a high interest. Yet your family will support you. You need to make wise financial decisions. Your legal problems will get resolved.

Lucky Dates: 7, 16, 25

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Brown, Violet, Pastel Shades

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Feeling a little perturbed and wondering why love is eluding you? There could be a reason why you have not examined properly but have no control over which is a stumbling block. You will get the blame. But it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. You will be in a better position to take decisions. It is helpful.