Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

Birthday Forecast for 7th March 2026
Sun conjunct Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. You need to avoid conflict and extravagant tendencies. There will be tough situations that you will face at your workplace. And at times going will be hard. Your peers and superiors will not listen to you. They will also refuse to cooperate. You will have differences of opinion with your bosses. Your colleagues will create obstacles for you. You may face termination or can even be charged sheeted. There will be conspiracies and plotting against you. Even your competitors in business will try to sabotage your business. You will also face financial problems. And will take loan or debt at a high interest. Yet your family will support you. You need to make wise financial decisions. Your legal problems will get resolved.
Lucky Dates: 7, 16, 25
Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday
Lucky Colours: Brown, Violet, Pastel Shades
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Feeling a little perturbed and wondering why love is eluding you? There could be a reason why you have not examined properly but have no control over which is a stumbling block. You will get the blame. But it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. You will be in a better position to take decisions. It is helpful.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A new friendship can start, and you will feel excited and happy. You want to give your best this time around and will leave no stone unturned to do that. There will be chances of getting money. You will work hard with a lot of dedication. You will get good results for hard work you have put in. Your superiors will support you.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
If you insist on staying aloof it will also ruin chances of finding love. Getting to know this downside could put you in the mood to socialize and move around little more. Students will get success despite obstacles. You will also get busy at the workplace. You will get support of your subordinate and your bosses.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Being emotionally low can leave you feeling quite drained. This can make your lover withdraw from you a little and you will be pleased with the situation at all. You will be elated. And you will be mentally satisfied. You will be quite enthusiastic. Since the conditions are favorable, things will turn out in your favor.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Romance has been playing hide and seek for quite a while. However, when a new development takes place, you can find spectacular changes taking place in your life. The time is right for doing government related work. You will get good results in your work. You will also enjoy a wonderful atmosphere at home.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Good support from your loved ones will be forthcoming and this will be a great help to you. You feel a lot of love and growing concern towards this person in your life. You will be comfortable in the company of your friends. The day will be spent happily and enjoyably. Your health is going to remain perfect.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You are bent on taking this relationship to a new height and will put in your best to see that this is achieved. Nothing can hold you back once you make up your mind. You will have no control over your expenses. Hidden enemies will trouble you. But not able to harm your interest. You will come out as a winner.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You could be in a relationship that just refuses to get off the ground. Exasperation and disappointment can also make you want to call it quits once and for and. You will be quite enthusiastic. Your work plans will work nicely and money that was struck somewhere will get released. You will have good relations with neighbors.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You are heading for a very exciting phase. You will be very besotted with your mate and set the stage for making a proposal for marriage. You will visit your relatives and will have a good time. Your plans will work out well. You will get back your money. Your financial position is good.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Many a time you put on an act and do not portray your real self. Well, it is time to do the opposite since you are going to depend a lot on your love mate. There are chances of your work getting completed. If you are unmarried there are chances of getting a good proposal for marriage. You will seek consent from family members.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Too many arguments and misunderstandings are taking place now. It is one of those times when you find the relationship quite a burden and may want to give it up. You will spend some entertaining time with family and meet some interesting people. You will be ready for challenges in your business and work.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You could be in the mood to take a break from love and deal with a close person in your life. You would like to concentrate on your work and do well for yourself. You will have good financial gains. And you will be busy with entertainment and leisure. Your family and friends will support you.