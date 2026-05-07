Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

7th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 7th May 2026
Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart and it will give amazing results. Students will concentrate on their studies. You will also be successful in competitive/ departmental exams. The year will be good for those related to media, politics and technical fields. At work, you will be under pressure to fulfill your targets. You will also fully back your bosses. Students should not make any compromise in their studies and must continue to study hard. It is a good year from the angle of work and business. The intelligent and careful decisions taken in business taken in business will fetch you good results. Your enemies will not be able to harm you. You will be busy with activities like banking, insurance and other financial things. You will be financially sound. You might also meet an important personality. You will do certain work as if or a mission and the situation will be beneficial in business.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be able to take everyone along with you to the workplace. And you will come up to the expectations of your peers and superiors. Your communication skills will be second to none and you will be able to make their best use. You will also share perfect bonding with your mate. And you will be getting business offers for a partnership or joint venture.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will face numerous challenges at your workplace. Your subordinates may not like your progress and even your bosses expect you to do things alright. Your talent could also be doubted. But you have capacity and caliber to come out as a winner ultimately despite all odds. Your financial position will appear a bit shaky. But things will improve.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Love is knocking on your doors. And there will be entry of a new person in your life. It is going to be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. But you will take time to understand each other. You will be faithful and committed. Your family will give full support to any decision you take in this matter. Financial position will be excellent. You could plan a short family trip.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is a favorable day. Your investments will bring you best results. And your financial position will get better by leaps and bounds. You will be in a position of strength in your job and call the shots. You will be well organized and better placed than before. You will also enjoy amazing bonding at your home. Financially you are much better than before.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your task will be cut out. You will be giving your best in your job/profession. And you will also implement new ideas and improvise. Financially you will be sitting pretty. Children will also prepare well for the exams and will make progress in studies. A short-term affair can lead to marriage
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will enjoy a nice and happy day. And you will have confidence, and things will appear to move in the right direction. You will be innovative and clear with your ideas. And you will face no resistance in implementing your ideas. Your colleagues will fully support you and remain on your side. Marriage of family members will get fixed.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will listen with engrossed attention when your lover speaks every word. What’s significant here is that you ought to have an open mind. Financial position will get better. Loved ones will come closer. Your bosses will have high expectations from you at workplace. You may get some compliments too.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
There will be atmosphere of excitement all around. You could think of visiting some romantic haven to spend more time with your lover and get to know each other more. You will try to do something new at your workplace. And things will get done automatically. Excellent results will come. Confidence in your abilities too will grow gradually.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There could be arguments as your lover does not agree with you. You live in a made-up world of your own and think it will become a certainty and that too, very soon. Your work will be completed. And your popularity too will increase at your workplace. You will spend it liberally to improve your lifestyle. And you will adorn new clothes too. You will plan to go on a holiday with family too.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Instants of love will be many as you get together with your beloved after a long time. You could even feel a longing to bring up the subject of getting married. Your money inflow will be good. Children will spend time learning something new. It will help them in academics. A long-standing issue will also be resolved at your workplace.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You could be a champion today. Your nerve and determination will help you in every state of affair and your partner is going to be by your side guaranteeing your success. You will also perform exceptionally well at your workplace. Your business profits too will rise. A chance meeting with an influential person will open the doors of success for you.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You could meet someone in a communal setting and begin to experience romantic spirits for this person. You might even wish to go for a long-term promise. It will lead to marriage. Your financial position will get better. You will also get work orders from abroad. And receive a costly gift from someone.