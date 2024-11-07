Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 7th November 2024

Moon semi-square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results for the whole year. You have the urge to do a lot of things but circumstances pull you back. Your plans may not materialize. You may have skirmishes with subordinates at place of work. Your seniors could also appear to be dissatisfied with you. You will have mental tensions and stress due to them. But it would be wise for you to show some patience. You would appear to be overtaken by problems but if you show will power and courage you will emerge winner. Hurdles may try to overtake you but you will refuse to bow down. Your enemies will try to harm you but you will manage to overcome them. Family will support you. Financial position will be moderate. Health will be generally fine. You will take to spiritualism in a big way and could also visit some holy places with family.

7th November 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours: Lavender, Magenta, Purple

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You know the art of conversation but very seldom you show your mastery over it. Today is the day when you can sweep your lover off his/her feet with your smart and charming approach. There will be good news to cheer you from workplace. You will be able to execute all your ideas perfectly.