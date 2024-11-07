Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 7th November 2024
Moon semi-square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results for the whole year. You have the urge to do a lot of things but circumstances pull you back. Your plans may not materialize. You may have skirmishes with subordinates at place of work. Your seniors could also appear to be dissatisfied with you. You will have mental tensions and stress due to them. But it would be wise for you to show some patience. You would appear to be overtaken by problems but if you show will power and courage you will emerge winner. Hurdles may try to overtake you but you will refuse to bow down. Your enemies will try to harm you but you will manage to overcome them. Family will support you. Financial position will be moderate. Health will be generally fine. You will take to spiritualism in a big way and could also visit some holy places with family.
7th November 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours: Lavender, Magenta, Purple
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You know the art of conversation but very seldom you show your mastery over it. Today is the day when you can sweep your lover off his/her feet with your smart and charming approach. There will be good news to cheer you from workplace. You will be able to execute all your ideas perfectly.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Be aware of two situations which may be difficult to resolve, one is disagreement with your partner and the other is doubt. If you are unfortunately caught in a love triangle then you have to lead it. There will be an increase in your income. And you will impress your seniors and excel at the workplace.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A great day when your communication skill will be best and it will uplift the morale of your partner. You may like to gift something luxurious and this can be a vehicle also. A romantic evening is on the cards. You will be facing challenges at your workplace. And your bosses can appear to be unhappy with some work related matter that requires current attention.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Only small issues can make life difficult to handle because everyone is prepared to resolve big issues. Emotional intelligence is an art which will help you to overcome negativity with understanding and right action. Your superiors may have a point or two to tell. You will try to resolve the matter.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Don’t be in a hurry to discuss those issue which had been a source of inconvenience in the past. At the same time, negativity in your romance can be resolved amiably. A wonderful evening awaits you. You will remain in good health. And your sources of income will be good.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The togetherness you share with your sweetheart will encourage you to confide in him/her to a greater extent. You will share many sweet moments. This you feel is the best romance in your life. You will get full support of your colleagues. Sources of income will remain steady. Your health will remain normal.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You might come across someone unexpectedly and that would be the beginning of a new romance altogether. They say marriages are made in heaven but for romance you need planet earth which is on your side. You will be having good time with your colleagues. And will work in the office in team spirit with a new vision.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You can go on an outing which you have been planning for quite sometime but could not do so. Financial betterment is also indicated which will enable you to fulfill your romantic vow. Togetherness will increase happiness. Your bonding with mate will be awesome. And you will value family ties. Luck will be on your side.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be your romantic best today. If planning to express your feelings to someone then today is the right day to do so. Future plans about marriage can be discussed today with the family. You will get support of your colleagues and family members. People will be influenced by your ideas. Your work will get done.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Don’t get worked up if your partner refuses your proposal flatly. You can be assured of good results if you reframe your thoughts and express them in the right way as your partner had expected earlier. There will be some auspicious function at your workplace. It will be lavish and on a good scale.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You may have good news to share with your partner which will provide your relationship with future bonding. A long trip is in the offing which both of you have been wanting. Some issue might crop up at your office that needs urgent attention. Your timely intervention will solve the matter quickly.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
If planning to propose then today is the right day. No need to hold your horses any longer. Go ahead with a balanced approach and your effort will not go unrewarded. Family will also be on your side. You will be having amazing time with your friends and loved ones. Time will be spent in laughter and joy.