Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 7th November 2025
Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give favorable results. Your luck will shine, and you will make good progress in your job/business. You will be blessed with a cheerful nature and will have optimistic attitude towards life. Your financial position will keep getting better. You will never be afraid of facing difficult situations in life. And will face every obstacle boldly. You will have a wonderful romantic life and can also fall in love with a person of your liking. Marriage is indicated. You will also make investments in property, gold, banks, shares etc. and get good returns. But don’t trust everyone blindly. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Despite being materialistic from outside, some corner of your mind will be spiritually inclined. You will also perform noble deeds, and your name and fame will rise.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Friday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Brown, Red, Orange
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are an ambitious person today and will expect something big at your professional front. However, this will not cause shortage of time to devote to your lover, and this may make you little annoyed. Your entire attention will be on earnings. You will also get the benefit from good company and friends.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your love life is going through testing times. A third person is getting involved in your relationship and this is what is causing anxiety. A small conversation with someone trustworthy is what can be great help for you. You will save lot of money. Your disputes will also get resolved. It will save your time and energy.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A harmonious relationship with your mate is on the cards today. Besides being concerned about each other’s wellbeing, you may do something which may impress your mate. A short journey is also on the cards in the later part of the day. Your relationship with dear ones will become sweeter. You will feel happy.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Recent incidents in your personal life are going to have long lasting impact on your life. With the outstanding cooperation from a friend, you are likely to overcome the crisis facing your love life. There will be an increase in your income. You will be restless to scale the heights of success in job.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You are going to find it difficult to meet the rising expenses of your love life owing to prior official commitments. Your mate may not appreciate it fully and this can bring some tensions between you. You will get the best results from your work. Your marital life will be joyful. You will meet new people and will get success by increasing your social activities.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your wait for a true partner may come to an end soon. Be prepared to enjoy the love ride. You need to be prepared to make some compromise in order to settle your relationship in a manner most suited to you. You will meet an important person who will be of great help for your career and future prospects.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Hectic work life is getting over you. Your partner is also not happy. This may upset your relationship. You need to balance your personal life and professional life. Time is testing your nerves. Financial condition is going to be normal. You will be able to win the trust of people you work with. You will be dedicated.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are feeling complacent in your relationship but mind it this does not end the expectations of your lover from you. You will have to take appropriate measures. Love in the family will increase. There can be a new responsibility at work. There will be an increase in happiness. You will establish contact with people.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You continue to get good vibes from your mate. One of your friends may cause some misunderstanding between you. But this is going to pass in a harmless manner and both of you would further come closer. You will engage yourself in worshipping God. Work related to studies will gain momentum.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Lots of events are getting rapidly in your love life. You need to make efforts to slow down the pace and get along with your mate. You will get lot of mental satisfaction. Businessman will try to make efforts for expansion. You will get additional responsibility. Money and wealth will keep coming.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Small arguments with your mate may spoil your mood but this would add to the love bond. Your partner may do something exciting for you. Maybe in the second half of the day, which may compensate for the loss. Your natural behavior will connect you with people. You will get the benefits of contacts and earn well.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today is a happy day for you. You hesitate to make a first move in your encounter with someone who may impress you greatly. Weigh your options carefully before you run to catch the bus. You will have gains in business. You need to avoid argument with father. You will meet friends. Who will help you a lot.