Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 7th November 2025

Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give favorable results. Your luck will shine, and you will make good progress in your job/business. You will be blessed with a cheerful nature and will have optimistic attitude towards life. Your financial position will keep getting better. You will never be afraid of facing difficult situations in life. And will face every obstacle boldly. You will have a wonderful romantic life and can also fall in love with a person of your liking. Marriage is indicated. You will also make investments in property, gold, banks, shares etc. and get good returns. But don’t trust everyone blindly. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Despite being materialistic from outside, some corner of your mind will be spiritually inclined. You will also perform noble deeds, and your name and fame will rise.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Friday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Brown, Red, Orange

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are an ambitious person today and will expect something big at your professional front. However, this will not cause shortage of time to devote to your lover, and this may make you little annoyed. Your entire attention will be on earnings. You will also get the benefit from good company and friends.