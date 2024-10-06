Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 7th October 2024

Moon semi-square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will bring mixed results for you. You will have the determination to succeed in your plans. And will take steps in that direction. But will face opposition and resistance from colleagues. But you will overcome all odds and complete your work. Your bosses will support you fully. A female person might be a cause of special delight and help you in some manner. You will also come in contact with a very special person who will guide you in days to come. You can also fall in love with a person known to you. It can lead to marriage. Financial position will remain good. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your mate will support you fully. Children would listen to you. Enemies won’t be able to harm you. Health will remain fine. You will develop spiritual inclination and will be attending religious discourses.

7th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Navy Blue, Pale Yellow, Brown

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your partner has got certain aspiration in life and looks forward to you with expectation to get them completed. Even your family members have great hopes from you. This at times makes you feel a little jittery. Despite your best efforts you are not able to fulfill their demands. But things can be sorted out after a fruitful discussion with the family members.