Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:
Birthday Forecast for 7th October 2024
Moon semi-square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will bring mixed results for you. You will have the determination to succeed in your plans. And will take steps in that direction. But will face opposition and resistance from colleagues. But you will overcome all odds and complete your work. Your bosses will support you fully. A female person might be a cause of special delight and help you in some manner. You will also come in contact with a very special person who will guide you in days to come. You can also fall in love with a person known to you. It can lead to marriage. Financial position will remain good. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your mate will support you fully. Children would listen to you. Enemies won’t be able to harm you. Health will remain fine. You will develop spiritual inclination and will be attending religious discourses.
7th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Navy Blue, Pale Yellow, Brown
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your partner has got certain aspiration in life and looks forward to you with expectation to get them completed. Even your family members have great hopes from you. This at times makes you feel a little jittery. Despite your best efforts you are not able to fulfill their demands. But things can be sorted out after a fruitful discussion with the family members.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will like to hold a discussion with your family members concerning your financial situation. Your financial position of late has become a little tight and you are unable to meet daily expenses. Your family members will listen to you and make necessary modifications in their life style. Your partner and children will also support you fully.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be high in confidence today. Your whole outlook towards life will change. You are sensing some big change are in the offing. And you feel if you do not take timely action then these opportunities may slip away. Hence you will be extra careful in your efforts and try to cash on the situation. Your life is only going to get better from here onwards.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You have been thinking of a job change for a while now. You will be exploring new job avenues from sources known to you. Your efforts will bear fruitful results. Your family life wills also lookup and relations with near and dear ones will get closer. A marriage proposal in your family is likely to get finalized after thoughtful consideration by family elders.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You are likely to be given a big responsibility in your organization. This is result of your hard work and dedication. Your peers and superiors will fully support you. And you will come up to their expectations. The way the things are turning up positively in your life will make you a better person. You are also aware of the responsibilities that you have in your personal life.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are likely to get involved in a lively affair with some office colleague. This tie is likely to result in marriage. Your whole attitude towards life will undergo a complete change and make you a different person. You are likely to get some favourable business proposal. Your dream of your own house will also come true. Health wise you will be perfect.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will receive some inauspicious news that will make you feel upset. You will be in low spirits. You may face some problems on job front too and will also face the wrath of your superiors. You need to keep an eye on activities of your enemy who may try to harm you. Your financial position will be just good enough to keep things going.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This is going to be a particularly hard day for you. There will be arguments and clash of interest with your colleagues at your work place. Your bosses too will have grouse against you. You will face problems on financial front. You will also be spending beyond your buying capacity. But yet mentally you will remain strong and tackle the situation boldly.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
This is going to be a very fortunate day. Your thoughts will appear to be normal. And you will like to spend your day in solitude reading and writing. There will be increase in your income. And family ties too will be one of joy and bliss. You will also like to go with your family to watch movie, having a lunch, for shopping or dinner outside.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Some elderly person in your family might ask for some financial assistance. And you will be willing to help generously. You will feel calm and peaceful today. All those who come in contact with you will be highly impressed by your impeccable manners. You will have a very good day in your office. Your words and actions will keep everyone happy.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
This will prove to be a very lucky day for you. Financially you will be in a strong position. Additional sources of income too can be tapped. Some ongoing dispute in the family will get settled. You will welcome some guests from your paternal side. You are also likely to come in contact with some people who share same interests with you. Your health will be perfect.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
This will be a testing day for you. You might receive some unpleasant news. This will spoil your mood. Some person might complaint against you to your bosses. This will upset you. You might have to cope with unexpected losses and increased expenditure. There can also be misunderstanding and confusion in family ties. You need to exercise caution.