Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th April 2026
Moon Square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You will face struggles and obstacles in your life. The health of your family members will be a cause of concern, but you will find a way out. You will never be sort of funds and even people will support you when you need it most. You need to keep your expenses under control. Your partner will understand you well and will give full support. Those who are studying will be interested in their studies. New sources of income will open. You will feel safe at home. Plans for something new will be made. There will be more expenditure on your family members. The time is not right for love affairs. Do not trust a person blindly. Take decisions with a cool mind. But your concentration on studies will increase and you will be successful.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Violet, Blue, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your personal relations will start getting better. You will be able to express yourself properly and people will understand your feelings and emotions. You will come closer to your beloved. A female friend will be a cause of special delight for you. She will help in a big way. Financial position will get better.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There could be some minor accidents that might occur. Hence you need to drive your vehicle carefully. You should take adequate precautions and use safety gear like helmets, seat belt etc. There could also be slip of the tongue. So, you need to be careful while you talk to others. There could be some obstacles at your workplace too.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will be working very hard. You will be full of self-confidence and perform to the expectations of your bosses. You would also enjoy time with family. And you will be able to balance work and recreation. You will also make plans for future growth. Health will be perfect.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It will not be a beneficial day. Investments will not bring positive results. It can prove to be your nemesis. So, you need to be careful. Your bosses will not tolerate your behavior. and would take a harsh step. You will make small gains in business. Children will not give full attention to studies.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
It will be a favorable day. You will shine at your workplace and will get the chance to show your capabilities. You will work according to your ability and talent. You will earn praise and appreciation from superiors. Financially you will do very well. Singles will get good marriage proposals. You could also plan a short trip with mate.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will be very successful in your efforts to win confidence and trust of your peers and superiors. They will be very liberal with you. Financial position will be nice. You can visit a beautiful and serene place with your mate to have some time for relaxation. You will discover something unique in relations.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a nice day. There will be peace and stability in your personal life. You will be making use of your knowledge and intelligence at workplace. It is going to be a time for change. You will move in that direction. And you will help your friends. Your behavior with others will be gentle.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It will be end of your troublesome days. You will achieve something big that will bring happiness and peace in your life. Now you will feel more secure. You will make plans for future with your mate. You will be working hard and give your best in work. Financial position will start improving.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will have major gains. Your earnings will go up. You will make progress in job/profession. You will complete your work and feel happy to get the desired results. You will be able to establish nice relations with higher-ups. Financial position will remain normal. You will discuss sometimes vital things with your mate.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be a bit confused today. You will be in a dilemma about something. And you will have doubts. There are two ways of looking at things. But you will set your priorities quickly. And will feel mental peace. New contacts will be made. They will prove beneficial later. Financial condition will get better.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Some unexpected profits could come from investments that you have made. It will be a big amount. You will also achieve name and fame in your work. You will take an important decision in your domestic matters in consultation with your elders. You were apprehensive about some untoward incidents taking place. It will prove to be misplaced fear.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will get good results. There will be no obstacles in getting government related work. Talks with officials will go peacefully and will prove to be productive. You will face all your difficulties with determination at your workplace. And you will not get discouraged if results are not coming quickly. You will get favorable news. Financial position will be great.