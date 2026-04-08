Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th April 2026

Moon Square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You will face struggles and obstacles in your life. The health of your family members will be a cause of concern, but you will find a way out. You will never be sort of funds and even people will support you when you need it most. You need to keep your expenses under control. Your partner will understand you well and will give full support. Those who are studying will be interested in their studies. New sources of income will open. You will feel safe at home. Plans for something new will be made. There will be more expenditure on your family members. The time is not right for love affairs. Do not trust a person blindly. Take decisions with a cool mind. But your concentration on studies will increase and you will be successful.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Violet, Blue, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your personal relations will start getting better. You will be able to express yourself properly and people will understand your feelings and emotions. You will come closer to your beloved. A female friend will be a cause of special delight for you. She will help in a big way. Financial position will get better.