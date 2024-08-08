Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th August 2024
Moon conjunct Venus on your solar return chart which will bring moderate results for you. It is going to be a mixed year where any sort of risk can put you into trouble. You will have big plans but competitors will make life tough for you. But you will have vision to excel at your workplace and will not give up. And your bosses will encourage you. Ultimately you will be able to execute all your plans. You will face fierce competition in your business also but will be successful. Financial position will be strong. But mounting expenses will be a cause of worry. It will upset your budget. Take any investment related decision wisely and seek counsel of experts. Your plans to go on a business trip can get postponed. It will be wise not to not trust on third person. Health of elders in the family will also cause worry. But you will enjoy perfect bonding with your partner. You will also plan to go on a fun filled vacation with family.
8th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Friday.
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will get favorable job/business offers from abroad. You were expecting it for a long time now. And will have no hesitation in accepting them. Your financial position will remain stable. You could enter into a cosy relation with a person much younger in age. Initially both of you will be apprehensive but will accept each other gradually.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a wonderful day. You will excel at your workplace and will impress everyone with your attitude. You will have confidence in your abilities and will be able to complete your tasks. You will also plan to go on a short holiday with family. And will keep getting blessings of your elders. It will make you happy.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be facing difficult situation at your work place today. Your bosses will not be happy with your performance and your overall attitude. You could be terminated from your job too. But you will be able to convince them and save the situation. You can be involved in charitable and social activities in a big way.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be very expressive today. And will not stop your feelings from coming out. You will have a liking for a person known to you for a fairly long time. He/she also understands your sentiments. And you will propose. It will lead to a rollicking affair. Marriage seems a possibility. You will also have tremendous confidence in your abilities and will perform well.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today some persons will not be happy with your behavior and language. You will be very blunt in telling a few things to your colleagues. It may not be their liking. But you will be able to make your point. Your partner and friends will support your line of thinking. You will call spade a spade.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a nice day. You will have a chance encounter with a very lovely person of refined tastes. This person will change your life like never before. You will be drawn in high tide of romance. It could be time for wedding bells. Financially you will remain strong and stable. You could be invited to feast or party.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be able to achieve your tasks today. And your pet projects will get completed. You will have the energy and stamina to try out new things in life. Your peers and superiors will be very much fond of you and support your initiatives. There will be auspicious functions in the family. It will keep you busy and happy.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a very fortunate day today. You will have the Midas touch to get your work done. This will impress your superiors. And bring you very positive results. New job offers from abroad will come. And you can also make plans to settle abroad. Students will get success in competitive exams. Health will be ok.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will try to improve your ties with your mate. He/she appears to have lost confidence in your abilities and doubt your commitment. Only you are to blame for this. But if you take necessary steps everything will be normal again. Your mate realizes your importance in his/her life and difference you have made in particular.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will find support of your colleagues at your workplace. And will implement new ideas in your job. It will be welcomed by one and all. Your name could be recommended for promotion. Money inflow will be continuous. Younger members in the family will get suitable matches. You can also plan to undertake a short trip with family.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will be developing love for weaker section of society. And will be kind, gentle and soft in behavior. You will be generous and will also do some charity. And will help the needy ones. You will be drawn towards spiritualism and can meet a well-known spiritual guru to understand the complexities of human life.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be a very productive day for you. All plans that you will undertake will get completed in time. You will have the confidence to carry the things on your shoulders. Your colleagues and superiors will also acknowledge your ability and skills. Financially you will not face many problems. And will be making handsome profits in your line of business.