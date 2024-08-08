Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th August 2024

Moon conjunct Venus on your solar return chart which will bring moderate results for you. It is going to be a mixed year where any sort of risk can put you into trouble. You will have big plans but competitors will make life tough for you. But you will have vision to excel at your workplace and will not give up. And your bosses will encourage you. Ultimately you will be able to execute all your plans. You will face fierce competition in your business also but will be successful. Financial position will be strong. But mounting expenses will be a cause of worry. It will upset your budget. Take any investment related decision wisely and seek counsel of experts. Your plans to go on a business trip can get postponed. It will be wise not to not trust on third person. Health of elders in the family will also cause worry. But you will enjoy perfect bonding with your partner. You will also plan to go on a fun filled vacation with family.

8th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Friday.

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will get favorable job/business offers from abroad. You were expecting it for a long time now. And will have no hesitation in accepting them. Your financial position will remain stable. You could enter into a cosy relation with a person much younger in age. Initially both of you will be apprehensive but will accept each other gradually.