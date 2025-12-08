Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th December 2025

Moon trine Mercury gives mental clarity, composure, and excellent communication skills. You’ll plan and execute ideas effectively, achieving stability and recognition. Delayed projects move forward, and teamwork brings success. Financially, you enjoy consistent growth and could secure new business partnerships. Family ties stay harmonious; you share warm moments with loved ones. Romance strengthens, and marriage prospects improve. Travel for leisure or work brings joy and good fortune. Creativity and charm help you attract favorable attention from influential people. Spiritually, you’ll find balance and peace through calm introspection. This is a fulfilling year that rewards patience and intellect.

Lucky Dates: 8, 17, 26



Lucky Days: Saturday, Thursday, Friday



Lucky Colours: Red, Violet, Pink

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your love life is heading towards a high peak. You will feel more responsible to your lover and make you spend enough time with him/her. A romantic evening awaits you. Do not interfere in other affairs. Your enemies and opponents will not be able to dominate over you. There are chances of materialistic gains, and your desires will be fulfilled.

