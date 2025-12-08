Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th December 2025
Moon trine Mercury gives mental clarity, composure, and excellent communication skills. You’ll plan and execute ideas effectively, achieving stability and recognition. Delayed projects move forward, and teamwork brings success. Financially, you enjoy consistent growth and could secure new business partnerships. Family ties stay harmonious; you share warm moments with loved ones. Romance strengthens, and marriage prospects improve. Travel for leisure or work brings joy and good fortune. Creativity and charm help you attract favorable attention from influential people. Spiritually, you’ll find balance and peace through calm introspection. This is a fulfilling year that rewards patience and intellect.
Lucky Dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Days: Saturday, Thursday, Friday
Lucky Colours: Red, Violet, Pink
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your love life is heading towards a high peak. You will feel more responsible to your lover and make you spend enough time with him/her. A romantic evening awaits you. Do not interfere in other affairs. Your enemies and opponents will not be able to dominate over you. There are chances of materialistic gains, and your desires will be fulfilled.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
On the romantic front, you may have to make a difficult choice. However, once you have done that, you can relax and enjoy a sedate and rather enjoyable time with your love partner. Your time will be spent reading knowledge enhanced or interesting books. You will also make use of your good habits in your daily routine. You may get a big opportunity in business.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A huge amount of admiration and love signals are going to be coming your way. There will be socializing and a lot of fun also. A romantic gateway is also very much on your mind. Despite tough competition you will get good results. You will face every challenge and competition with cleverness and discretion. At office you will remain tension free.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The behavior of your mate is likely to confuse you, and you will be pulled and pushed in all directions. You are going to feel let down and may even consider putting an end to the relationship. The relationship between husband and wife will be good. You will welcome relatives and take a holiday. You will feel and carefree full of joy.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is time to postpone some romantically inclined plans and devote more time to your job. Try to remain stable emotionally so you can handle matters of the heart in a more practical manner. You will receive some money that was considered as bad loan. You will work with sincerity. You will make a list of pending works and finish off each work according to priority.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You can find yourself sliding and it would be good if you had the right person with you to give you sound advice. It is very important for you to be with someone you trust. Drive your vehicle carefully. Stay away from anger and aggression. Take investment decisions wisely. The top officials will be happy with your performance.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There will be stability in your life as far as romance gains. Career related matters need more looking into. Your mate will be understandable and supporting so do not hesitate as your finances are running low. You will develop your personality. You might commit a mistake or error. Financial position will besiege you. You will be diverted from your objective.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You may have the tendency to dwell on the negative aspects of life and may find it difficult to think of anything positive, especially if you are single. Get involved socially that will benefit you. You will be under the glare of publicity. You will wield considerable influence on your place and business. You will take guidance from a senior person.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is time to get more social as you get to meet new people. You could be bored and on the lookout for a new relationship. You can undertake a short distance journey. Some deal or order might get cancelled. Do not take any decision under the influence of emotions. You will move towards your objective with determination and courage.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your love life will not be very stable. There could be many arguments, and you will have to put in a lot of hard work to see that all goes well. A short journey brings good results. The work that was about to be completed will get halted. You might have to pay for carelessness at work. You will visit a religious place for peace.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There will be quiet emotional stability in your romance that helps you surmount many difficulties. Confiding in your partner will help was as you get good feedback from him/her. You will get mental peace. Your financial position will be strong. There will be tendency towards creative work, and you might meet an important person.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
As far as romance is concerned, you will be confident of keeping your lover happy. However, do not plan any major events. Instead, you should concentrate on building a stronger bond with the person of your dreams. Youth will be quite excited. There will be solutions to problems related to children. Keep checking on your diet and routine.