Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th February 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart will give you mixed results. Professionally work moves along smoothly and keeps you busy. New projects and assignments would be met with delays. Some emotional issues may deter your progress. It is a good period to revive and renew your contacts as their help can prove very useful. Financially you will be stable however there would be some difficulty in realizing your own payments. Family get-together will be held where you meet many relatives. Some family vacation plans can also materialize. Travel will pay off but you need to be judicious in your selection of the appropriate trip. Do not dissipate your energy in many directions.

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours: White, Purple, All shades of blue, Black

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a tough day for you. You could be framed in a false case. Someone whom you trusted could betray you. And could take advantage of your gentle behaviour. This will taste your nerves. You will appear out of shorts. But with the support of family and friends you will regroup your energy. And will take the bull by the horns. You will come out winner.

