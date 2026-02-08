Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th February 2026

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart ensures an exceptional year ahead. This is going to be an amazing period for you. You will be in a positive frame of mind and will look forward to accomplishing all major goals that you have envisaged. You will have loads of patience to get the difficult task completed. Your colleagues will provide you with all support in your pursuit. Your bosses and superiors would be generally satisfied with you. You may look for new job avenues. There are possibilities of transfer/posting in your job. Your salary and pay package will increase. Financially you will be well off. There will be joy and bonding in family relations. Auspicious functions like marriage or birth of a new baby possible. You may undertake business journeys that will prove to be very beneficial. You can also invest in gold, real estate or in equity shares and bonds,

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, White

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be eager to finish your task. You will have gains and some losses too. You will be careful about your health. Your relationship with seniors will get better. Your financial position will also improve a lot. You will also be a lot more confident in solving problems present in your life. Your luck will be enhanced by the union of Jupiter and Moon and those in job will get immediate benefits. Your colleagues and juniors will be in your favor. Your style of working will also be different from others. You will have good bonding with your siblings. There will be mutual understanding between life partners. You will have joy and cheer in family relations. Your fame will be everywhere. You will feel happy.