Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

Birthday Forecast for 8th February 2026
Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart ensures an exceptional year ahead. This is going to be an amazing period for you. You will be in a positive frame of mind and will look forward to accomplishing all major goals that you have envisaged. You will have loads of patience to get the difficult task completed. Your colleagues will provide you with all support in your pursuit. Your bosses and superiors would be generally satisfied with you. You may look for new job avenues. There are possibilities of transfer/posting in your job. Your salary and pay package will increase. Financially you will be well off. There will be joy and bonding in family relations. Auspicious functions like marriage or birth of a new baby possible. You may undertake business journeys that will prove to be very beneficial. You can also invest in gold, real estate or in equity shares and bonds,
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, White
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be eager to finish your task. You will have gains and some losses too. You will be careful about your health. Your relationship with seniors will get better. Your financial position will also improve a lot. You will also be a lot more confident in solving problems present in your life. Your luck will be enhanced by the union of Jupiter and Moon and those in job will get immediate benefits. Your colleagues and juniors will be in your favor. Your style of working will also be different from others. You will have good bonding with your siblings. There will be mutual understanding between life partners. You will have joy and cheer in family relations. Your fame will be everywhere. You will feel happy.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is ideal time to think and ponder a bit about your future. The recent time that you witnessed bought lot of turmoil in your life. You are beginning to come out of trauma and want to live your life full. New opportunities will come in your job/business. You would also like to have financial security. Your generous nature will be the topic of discussion among people. You will also be busy with religious activities, and this will give you peace of mind. You will be absorbed in your work and will be very busy. You will also get the results of your efforts. You will also use your time in looking after your children. You will have peace and money in your life. In matters of finance, you will look for your benefit.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The beginning of the week will bring happiness. You will make work plans and adhere to it. In your job and business, you will emerge as a powerful and fearless personality. You will also get down to work seriously and sincerely. Work pressure is going to be slightly more, but you will enjoy yourself. You will take steps to increase your earnings. A visit to a close one in your house will make you happy. You will achieve your objective at work. Efforts towards expansion will be successful. There will be happiness and joy in the family. Your relationship with your partner will be harmonious. You will invest in the future and work with a plan in mind. Your name and fame will rise.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Time is favorable. Take your work favorably and work in right earnest. Don’t try to run away from challenges instead face it with determination. You will get victory everywhere. You can’t afford to be complacent. You will also get a lot of practical knowledge and know truths of life. Property related disputes will also get resolved due to someone’s mediation. Your business activities will continue as before. Students will be interested in studies. You will feel mentally satisfied. You will give preference to your work and give time to these activities. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Loved ones will come closer to each other. Marriage plans might be made. Good news might be received from relatives or close ones.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There is going to be an increase in your work efficiency. You will be getting good results. You will be caught in a controversy, but you will avoid it well. An unknown person will help you financially. Your family problems will get resolved. You will be anxious about health of the elderly family members but there is nothing to worry about. You will be in a dilemma whether to commit in a romantic relationship. You need to take some time to arrive at a decision. You will get hold on your financial condition. You will also remain busy establishing contacts with loved ones. You will also have gains from all directions. You will pay attention to work plans and achieve success at work. You will complete your work with a mission.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The time is good. You will pay attention to work plans and achieve success at work. You will discharge your responsibility properly. You will also become favourite in your family. It is time for getting profits. You will be busy with romance and love affairs. Marriage could get finalized. Overall, you will be well and enjoy peaceful times. You will get mental peace. Religion and spiritual activities will hold your attention. You will be receptive towards advice. This will strengthen your relationship. The situation in business will be normal. Your efforts will bring in money and wealth. You will get success in whatever you do. You will get a promotion in your job too. Property related dispute will get resolved.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You could get involved in your work. Someone may try to harm your reputation but will not get success. A third person may create a wedge in your marital relations. In your office you may face a series of difficulties but will get success in the end. You will have a discussion with your seniors or boss or some professional matters. You will come closer to your family members. You will strive hard to ensure growth in your domestic comforts. Partnerships or joint business ventures may prove fruitful. Socially your prestige and honour may take an upward swing. You will be able to resolve all your domestic issues. Senior family members including your parents will bless you dotingly. You will also attend some web seminars or conferences. Your timely decision may make you much profit in your work / business.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is a fantastic week. You will get what you always dreamed of. You will have good relationships with your relatives, friends and business partner. Your enhanced ability will fetch some important work from your office. You will have monetary gains. Your efficiency is going to increase. You will get success in family affairs. Your honor and reputation may swell. You will do old work with a new method. You will also get involved in a romantic relationship. Love birds will have a good time. Professional activities will be normal. Your personal relations will get the top priority for you. You will be full of confidence and courage. With better family atmosphere your comfort level will be high. With the blessings of your parents and senior family members you will refrain your composure and regain your lost prestige.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your financial and business position will be very strong this week. You will also sign new deals and will get lot of success with it. You will also get back your money. Your boss will be happy with your work. Your government-related work will be completed. Family members will be with you in this time of crisis. There will be sweetness in your married life. The relationship between husband and wife will get better. There will be more closeness now than ever better. Hard work and effort are the key to success. Take each step with great caution and focus your attention on your objectives. You will also develop interest in Yoga, Prayers and meditation. Your elders will keep giving blessings.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The week is promising a lot for you. You will come in contact with an influential politician or government official who will be very helpful. You will be making best use of your contacts. You will also take strong decisions to enhance your income. Your financial position will be very strong. You will sign a favorable business deal. You will feel quite brimful with energy. Marital life will be quite better. With your hard work and tenacity, you will regain your honour or reputation. Your activity graph will shoot up. Socially you will become quite popular. You will have amazing bonding with your partner. You will find your spouse very supportive and adjustable. The inflow of money will be thick and fast.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be an ideal week for establishing new contacts or starting a new dialogue. You will get immense success. Your projects will be completed. It is a very comfortable and satisfying phase. You will share good rapport with your family members. Your spouse will continue to be a source of strength and guidance. Your family members will remain with you no matter what condition you are in. You will also remain busy with creative projects. You will face a daunting challenge in your business. Your health will remain good. Keep a check on your expenses. Remember that even a minor lapse at this moment can ruin your plans. You will find solution to all problems with courage.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be a favorable week. You will have promising results at your workplace. Health will be fine. You will do your routine work. Enemies and foes won’t be able to damage your interest. Friend’s help will make you achieve your target. You will also come in contact with lot of like-minded people. Your business will fluctuate; you may explore new avenues. Your honor and prestige will swell. Social life may keep you engaged. Your hard work will be duly rewarded. Some of your long-lasting worries will come to an end. You will meet some VIP through tele communication channel which may prove to be very fruitful later. You will be able to solve your private and personal problems by your tact and tenacity.