Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th January 2026

Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart and it will give favourable results. You will make good progress in your job/business. Your associates and colleagues will be happy with your performance. You will also enjoy good relationships with your family members. Your financial position will be good. Additional sources of income will be explored. You will also get full support of your partner. There will be favourable responses for unmarried people. New job/business offers will come. You will be busy preparing for a competitive exam. An auspicious function will take place at your house. Your sister will remain loyal to you. Your noble deeds will bring lot of name and fame. You will be having hold on to your society. You will help those who are in need. There will be change in circumstances. You will prosper and be happy.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You may have mixed bag of feelings today. There is great hope in your heart but also the fear that you may lose a little of what you already have. This can keep you a little perplexed. You will feel a lot more relaxed. You will have an argument with a very close person, and you may get a bit upset. No need to worry.

