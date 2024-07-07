Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th July 2024
Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart thus ensuring an extra ordinary year for you. You will be confident and in a positive frame of mind. And will have new ideas. Your pet projects will see light of the day. You will undertake those tasks which others will not even think of doing. But these risky ventures can give good results provided it is planned correctly. You will be entrusted with major responsibility at your workplace and will not disappoint your bosses. Your name and fame will increase. Financially there will be no major worries. You will explore new areas in business. And could also enter into a partnership or collaboration. You will be undertaking lot of business related trips which will prove very beneficial. Those who are single could explore marriage market and get favorable response. Relations with mate will be perfect. Health will remain perfect.
8th July 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Violet, Peacock Blue, Purple
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are likely to be surrounded by teammates, co-workers and friends, the more the better! If you're part of the team dynamics you'll get strong support and a number helpful tips. However, you'll feel uneasy and capricious, never remaining in any place overly long. Delegate the lesser chores whenever possible to meet the deadline. If it's important, you'd better do it on your own.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You are apt to feel excitement for an upcoming event. Expansion at work is possible, and time-tested ideas are more acceptable today. Minor details need a closer look and money issues crop up again. Ugh. Philosophical discussions can spoil romance. You find new ways to express yourself in fresh, creative ways. A goal that you've been striving to reach finally is within your grasp.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Peace and harmony and domestic accord prevail in all your relationships. You will be in a giving and generous mood, not only in monetary terms but in all the other ways that make life so beautiful and joyous Relationships with colleagues,companions and family all improve. Financially, things should be moving right on track, though it could lead you to make some hasty decisions.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you realise that sooner or later, you must do your fair share. You may have to deal more firmly with someone at work. A formal relationship reaches a turning point when you sense the options are limited. In romance, trust your inner feelings. You feel your partner in love may not be worth the sacrifices you have to make.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
A favourable day for money matters, but prepare for some extra expenses. It may also be difficult to find co-operation at work, so stick with what you do best. Create a safe space before exchanging confidential feelings. A spicy new idea may seem to have real merit as your romantic melody hits a high note. Rise above what you hear and go with what you feel.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Get together with your mate, best friend or partner for some seasonal celebrations... do something on the spur of the moment that you have always wanted to do. It will be good for your soul! A diplomatic approach will put a pleasing veneer over your desires. Don’t fight against the emotional tides; be courageous and let go of your resistance. Progress is better than you imagine.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
True love feels it might be developing, as your sweetheart begins to share secrets with you. You might want to hurry home from work today to spend time at home with your family. With favorable planets blessings all your personal money matters for the next few months to come, this might be the ideal time to begin a home business.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Just think of all the ready cash you can save on petrol, fares and clothing costs! Some of you may feel pulled apart by the pressures of home, family and career today. As successful as you've been recently, it's time for a rest. Avoid socialising this evening if possible, the recent onslaught of family togetherness may have worn you out.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You can push your colleagues for what you want now, but a diplomatic approach will put a pleasing veneer over your desires. Monetary status should get straightened and you could spend on your fancy desires. Progress is better than you imagine, so lighten up! In romance, both of you are likely to be on exactly the same wavelength.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Call it an early evening and enjoy the fruits of your labour, even if it means sitting on your easy chair in front of the television all night long. Some of your friends mightn't agree with your concept of fun, but that's not a problem. You'll be flowing with the creative juices and should free yourself to do anything you want.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today should be a beautiful day for most Rams as the Moon continues on its path through Scorpio. Those with children will take pleasure in the time you spend with them, so ensure you arrange your daily routine to include them. Your attention moves on to matters concerning your financial security. There might be some emotional stress, but it should pass rapidly.