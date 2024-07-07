Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th July 2024

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart thus ensuring an extra ordinary year for you. You will be confident and in a positive frame of mind. And will have new ideas. Your pet projects will see light of the day. You will undertake those tasks which others will not even think of doing. But these risky ventures can give good results provided it is planned correctly. You will be entrusted with major responsibility at your workplace and will not disappoint your bosses. Your name and fame will increase. Financially there will be no major worries. You will explore new areas in business. And could also enter into a partnership or collaboration. You will be undertaking lot of business related trips which will prove very beneficial. Those who are single could explore marriage market and get favorable response. Relations with mate will be perfect. Health will remain perfect.

8th July 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Violet, Peacock Blue, Purple

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are likely to be surrounded by teammates, co-workers and friends, the more the better! If you're part of the team dynamics you'll get strong support and a number helpful tips. However, you'll feel uneasy and capricious, never remaining in any place overly long. Delegate the lesser chores whenever possible to meet the deadline. If it's important, you'd better do it on your own.