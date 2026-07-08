Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 8th July 2026

Moon Square Sun on your solar return chart and will give mixed results. You will find answers to difficult questions. Things which you could not understand will become clear. But opponents will conspire against you but not get success. You will have to deal with pressures of extra work. You will work hard to meet your extra expenses. but money will keep coming. You will win the confidence of your boss and colleagues. Your respect will increase due to your behaviour. Compatibility between husband and wife will be good. Your family members will be happy with your attitude. You will share good relations with your brothers. Yet you will not neglect your health. You will deal with your pending work promptly. Take some strong and important decisions in the business which will benefit later.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Friday

Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Maroon

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

The joys of romance will unfold much to your delight. You will be quite taken up with your lover, and every wish will be your command. Work matters are likely to take a back seat. You will help the needy people. And will also take advice of people seriously. You will also discharge your responsibility with great ease.