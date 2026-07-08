Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 8th July 2026
Moon Square Sun on your solar return chart and will give mixed results. You will find answers to difficult questions. Things which you could not understand will become clear. But opponents will conspire against you but not get success. You will have to deal with pressures of extra work. You will work hard to meet your extra expenses. but money will keep coming. You will win the confidence of your boss and colleagues. Your respect will increase due to your behaviour. Compatibility between husband and wife will be good. Your family members will be happy with your attitude. You will share good relations with your brothers. Yet you will not neglect your health. You will deal with your pending work promptly. Take some strong and important decisions in the business which will benefit later.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Friday
Lucky colours : Blue, Red, Maroon
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The joys of romance will unfold much to your delight. You will be quite taken up with your lover, and every wish will be your command. Work matters are likely to take a back seat. You will help the needy people. And will also take advice of people seriously. You will also discharge your responsibility with great ease.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Acting impulsively can put you in an unwanted situation. Your love life can face challenges due to some aggression on your part so try and calm down and act accordingly. Your elders will guide you. Your path to progress will become easier. The results of work that is done carefully will be great. Financial position is wonderful.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Good time management on your part will help you finish your work ahead of time. You will be able to devote enough time to pleasing your mate which is going to make him/her very happy. A big task will be completed under your guidance. Your respect will increase. There are chances of opening new sources of income.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A new beginning is indicated in your love life. Troubles of the past are over. You will now sail in calm waters. There will be lot of stress on making plans together. The youth will be enthusiastic. If you concentrate on your work your path will become easier. Government related matters will get resolved with ease.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Some differences between you and your lover can sour the relationship a little. Your ego will not let you give it easily but remember your partner has an equal big ego, so you can’t win easily. Your work will get done with ease. You will also behave nicely with children and your dear ones. You will feel energetic.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your love life will pick up. There will be lot of joy as you get ready to make some positive changes like shifting into life with your partner and maybe even buying a vehicle. You will feel tension free. And will enjoy life to the fullest. You will obtain success in work done for obtaining money.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You may have words over your professional life gaining so much importance. So, some pressure in romance is strongly indicated. A phase of unhappiness cannot be ruled out. Your grip on business will increase. Property matters between brothers will be resolved amicably. You will try to balance household expenditure with income.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You could find yourself in a situation where you tend to act in an impulsive way. Your love relations can be challenged, and it is going to require a natural stand while tackling this. You will evaluate yourself in your job and will take steps to improve your worth. You will be immersed in new ideas and thoughts. Your house and family will be your top priority.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Both of you could get closer to each other and could consider making plans to get married. There will be lot of stability and desire to keep it this way. You will make progress in your job. You will get creative ideas. And get the blessings of elders. You can get a new opportunity in business job.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your love partner is going to keep you amused with his/her lively manner. You may have to head out of town for a while and decide to take your lover along with you. You will get involved in some dispute, so avoid taking any risk in your business. If you lend money to someone it is going to be difficult to recover it. Avoid any hasty decision.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You would like to take your lover for an outing so you can spend more time together. Romantic relations will be smooth, and good harmony is going to prevail. You will take some strong decisions in business whose benefit you will get later. Your efforts will yield expected results. Financial position is good.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are likely to face some opposition from your members for the choice of a life partner. So, in a way this can be a lonely phase. However, they will rally around and support you. Sudden financial gain will change the circle of your life. Fate is knocking on your door. You will achieve much and make good gains.