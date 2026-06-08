Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 8th June 2026

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give very good results. Your display on the work front will be excellent, and your work will be praised all over. You will tend to do new work. An important responsibility will be given to you. New job offers will keep coming. Your bosses and superiors will back you fully. New professional relations will work to your advantage. You will also develop new interests. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. Your business too will rise and flourish. You will be making good profits. You will also take wise investment-related decisions. Husband and wife will share harmonious relations. Those who are single will get engaged/married. There might be new addition to the family. You can also fall in love but don’t go overboard. Your enemies and opponents will be active but won't be able to harm you. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : White, Brown, Pastel Shades

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are fed up with playing second fiddle all the time while your sweetheart remains in control. A clash may arise and the equation in your relationship can alter suddenly. You will be very careful and attentive. There will be positive developments in a court case. You will be busy with social welfare work.