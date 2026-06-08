Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 8th June 2026
Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give very good results. Your display on the work front will be excellent, and your work will be praised all over. You will tend to do new work. An important responsibility will be given to you. New job offers will keep coming. Your bosses and superiors will back you fully. New professional relations will work to your advantage. You will also develop new interests. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. Your business too will rise and flourish. You will be making good profits. You will also take wise investment-related decisions. Husband and wife will share harmonious relations. Those who are single will get engaged/married. There might be new addition to the family. You can also fall in love but don’t go overboard. Your enemies and opponents will be active but won't be able to harm you. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : White, Brown, Pastel Shades
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are fed up with playing second fiddle all the time while your sweetheart remains in control. A clash may arise and the equation in your relationship can alter suddenly. You will be very careful and attentive. There will be positive developments in a court case. You will be busy with social welfare work.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You are going to treasure the pleasant memories in your love life and there will be countless of them. In all likelihood, you are going to end up proposing marriage to your partner. Your time will be well spent. You will be unnecessarily worried about something. A deed done in the past will bring you lot of name and fame.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The person you love is a constant source of motivation to you. You are suddenly heading for a day full of positive actions where there will be much to do and share with your partner. You will get the best of materialistic pleasures. Seeing all your work is done, you will feel happy. It is the time to be praised by your friends.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
There seems to be issue developing between you and your sweetheart, so your love life is hardly going to be thrilling. In this situation, you are going to feel quite miserable. You will be successful in an interview/exam. You will complete all the ethical work easily and conveniently. Some guests will arrive at home.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The sense of security you are looking for will come to you with a new lover and this is going to be a tremendously satisfying time. You will feel a change in your lifestyle. There are chances of success in work matters. You will also get a promotion. You will do your duties with utmost request.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You could be doubtful when you are asked to take a verdict on an important matter. Aim to look at things in a more holistic way to understand the shades of your romance. You will be successful in getting work done with your sincere efforts. Government work that was pending will get done.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
An exciting romance is on the cards. You are heading for a roller coaster ride packed with joy and you are likely to come across someone charming on one of your trips. Your efforts will bring in money. Tours will be successful. There will be an increase in your salary. Most of the time will be spent on entertainment.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You want to rush directly into marriage with someone you are head over heels in love with. You could feel disheartened when this person asks you to wait for a while. There will be an increase in your efficiency. You will get results according to your expectations. There will be peace at home. Guests will bring in happiness,
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your love mate is going to give you a lot of love and keep you happy come what way. You are going to be celebrating the way things are going in your love life. You will feel much stronger and healthy. You will have tender feelings for the week and feeble. Your name and fame will rise.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Someone you get to meet today is going to play a positive role in your life which you value. Romantic feelings can begin to surface and be responded much to your happiness. You will do your work with dedication, but you will have a spat with your colleagues. But you need to pay attention to your business.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
A lot of effort is required on your part to ensure that this relationship is going in the right direction. If you do not do that, you are all set to continue in the doldrums. Money that was expected will be delayed. There will be dissatisfaction in your mind regarding your work. You need to make one decision at a time.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Piled up work can keep you away from your loved one. While work life is going to take up a lot of your time, you will have to work out how you can manage to cope with it. You will get benefits from your juniors. Differences between brothers will be resolved. Health will be perfect. You will do meditation and pray.