Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th March 2026

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. Time will be gently passed. You will enjoy a sudden change in fortunes. Your popularity graph will go up. You will be promoted in your job. Whatever new work you start, people will support you. You will also increase your knowledge and skills. Your creativity level will be high. You will have more responsibilities towards your work and family. But you will manage that. You will have high self-confidence and courage. Your love life is good. You could get married to a person of your liking. Financial position is good. You will get result of your hard work and efforts. With your qualities and abilities, you will increase your profit. You will meet ex-colleagues, neighbours and relatives. You will plan about the future. The ambition of the business will be fulfilled.

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky Days: Friday, Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Blue

‘This week for you’

Aries: (March 21 – April 20)

The week will bring excellent results. Your legal and financial problems will get resolved. It is an important time to develop new contacts, dialogues and correspondence. You will reach extraordinary heights of your being. Your efforts will bring in good money. You will have the natural tendency to attract people to yourself. You will also get your work done. You will be able to achieve objectives at work. You will also spend time with friends and share your feelings with them. You will be successful in settling your children’s career. Those who do higher studies will get good opportunities. There will be expenditure on auspicious work. You will enjoy this phase of life.