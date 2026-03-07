Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th March 2026
Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. Time will be gently passed. You will enjoy a sudden change in fortunes. Your popularity graph will go up. You will be promoted in your job. Whatever new work you start, people will support you. You will also increase your knowledge and skills. Your creativity level will be high. You will have more responsibilities towards your work and family. But you will manage that. You will have high self-confidence and courage. Your love life is good. You could get married to a person of your liking. Financial position is good. You will get result of your hard work and efforts. With your qualities and abilities, you will increase your profit. You will meet ex-colleagues, neighbours and relatives. You will plan about the future. The ambition of the business will be fulfilled.
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Days: Friday, Sunday, Wednesday
Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Blue
‘This week for you’
Aries: (March 21 – April 20)
The week will bring excellent results. Your legal and financial problems will get resolved. It is an important time to develop new contacts, dialogues and correspondence. You will reach extraordinary heights of your being. Your efforts will bring in good money. You will have the natural tendency to attract people to yourself. You will also get your work done. You will be able to achieve objectives at work. You will also spend time with friends and share your feelings with them. You will be successful in settling your children’s career. Those who do higher studies will get good opportunities. There will be expenditure on auspicious work. You will enjoy this phase of life.
Taurus: (April 21- May 21)
Your difficulties will get resolved. You will gain new experiences in business and increase your profits. There are chances of promotion in your job. You will also accept difficult challenges at work. You will also be proud of completing your work nicely. Your romantic life is going to be good. You will share excellent bonding with your mate. Do not give loans to anybody otherwise you will have a tough time in recovering them. You should not expect a lot from your relatives. They will just disappoint you. Your health is going to be perfect. You will have no worries at all.
Gemini: (May 22- June 21)
The time will be in your favor. There will be improvement in relationships with in-laws. You can arrange a party or gathering at home and some special people will be there. It will cheer you up. You will also be able to get your work done. Your work will be slow, but there are chances of the work being nicely completed. You will also pay attention to your family and domestic responsibilities. You will also avail ourselves of some government facilities. You will also work for your progress. There will be peace and happiness in family relations. You will spend quality time with your spouse/partner. It may seem to you that life is presenting itself in a totally different manner and you are enjoying this phase.
Cancer: (June 22 – July 22)
You will be happy at the completion of your work. If you are making plans of going out somewhere the time is suitable. The problem of property disputes will be settled with the mediation of someone. You will get your work done by talking softly. The time will be auspicious and fortunate. Money will keep coming. You will excel in your business. You will also make profits in ample quantity. Your worries regarding children will come to an end. It will be a knowledge enhancing day. Some guests will arrive during later part of the week. You will be in delighted mood and have peace of mind. You will be successful in solving different problems with your intelligence and wisdom.
Leo: (July 23- August 23)
You will make excellent progress in your career. You will also finish all pending works. You will be getting excellent results. You will also focus on financial related work. You will be full of energy and enthusiasm. You will also take the pleasure of eating good food. You will have peaceful days and will enjoy yourself a lot. You will harbor feelings of humanity and kindness. You will also have good time with your children. Some new work might begin. The unemployed will get job opportunities. Instead of adopting a stubborn attitude, behave softly and get better results. It is time to enjoy good things and take advantage of an intelligent person. You will enhance your skill.
Virgo: (August 24- September 22)
You will earn lot of respect for your efforts. There is possibility of some gain in business/ profession. You will be miles ahead of people in terms of achievements and thoughts. New doors of opportunities will open for you. You will also have wonderful time with your family. The time will be joyful for you. You will get success in whatever you do. Money that was blocked will come to you. Your life partner will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. Your fame will increase manifold. You will learn better manners of behavior. Your daily life will proceed smoothly. If you make decision at the right time, you will get lot of name and fame. Your intelligence will be acknowledged by one and all.
Libra: (September 23- Libra 23)
It is going to be a wonderful week. You will complete all your work with efficiency and sincerity. And will be able to buy things without spending too much. The advice of the elderly in the family will be useful. Unnecessary problems will come to an end. Your efforts will bring good results. Your self-confidence will increase. All your work will be completed on time. There are chances of small journeys. There will be improvements in your business. You will be happy and will also get a chance to meet your near and dear ones. You can go on a trip with family. There will be unity in the family. Luck will favor you a lot. You will also show lot of determination and courage.
Scorpio: (October 24 – November 22)
It is going to be a turning point in your life. You will get a new post in your job. Jupiter’s orbit in your horoscope will keep your health in the best condition. Your persistence will pay off. A chance meeting with a powerful person will open the doors of fate for you. If you do not try to understand the opinion of your life partner, there are chances of serious differences. You will get victory in legal matters. You will also be kept occupied by different matters. You will also adopt a helpful attitude in your office and with your colleagues. The time is perfect to take advantage of it. You will indulge in all your interest. You will enjoy gardening, walking and talking with family members.
Sagittarius: (November 23 – December 23)
You will do the best of work now. It is going to be a favorable time for property matters. You will work with dedication and get the desired success. You will also be satisfied to know that all your work is going according to your wish. Your bank balance will also be added on. You will have to do tours due to your job/business purpose. Some problems will be resolved with the help of a friend. Officials will be happy with your work. This will increase your influence and prestige. You will collect some good memories. Your financial position will be strong and stable. You will get better opportunities in job/business. You will make progress in life. All your dreams will be fulfilled.
Capricorn: (December 22- January 20)
The week will be well spent. You will introspect and analyze yourself. You will also bring about a change in your communication and behavior. You will also get attached to some special person in a warm and fulfilling relationship. New job/business can come. Your eligibility will be revealed to everyone. You will also plan a business trip. Your financial position will be satisfactory. You will also gain in your partnership. You will establish yourself in your office or workplace. Your efforts will bring in good money. You can receive a valuable gift from someone. You will have to take important decisions in household matters. You will remain disciplined and teach your children same.
Aquarius: (January 21- February 18)
It is going to be a good week in all respects. You will spend it happily. You will also keep your anger under control. Differences between brothers and sisters will get resolved. You might miss a train/plane. Your image in the other person’s mind will improve. You will have financial gains. Spring will return to the life of married people. You will do a tour of nearby places. You will also fulfill your responsibility well. You will also decorate your house. And will experience mental peace. Your hands will remain tied in monetary matters. You will have the desire to move ahead in life. You will be able to win over the circumstances with your hard work and determination. Your efforts will pay off well.
Pisces: (February 19 – March 20)
These are favorable days for you. Physical health will be good. You will try and keep your family away from all problems. You will also adopt a positive attitude towards life. You will also be able to complete your work by running here and there. Business deals will be successful. Changes in plans will be helpful. Students will be on the lookout for various alternatives in career. You should desist from interfering in other people’s matters. You can also buy a gift for your closed one. You will do some good work in the memory of a closed one. You will have a positive aura. The obstacles in your career will get removed. Luck is by your side. The arrival of guests will make you happy.