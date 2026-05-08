Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th May 2026

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn on your solar return chart. Your long continuing problems will come to an end. You will have financial gains. Most of your time will be spent on laughter and fun activities. You will once again get down to work with enthusiasm and vigour. You will share amazing bonding with your spouse. You will remain loyal to him/her. You will also get the blessings and affection of your elders. The health-related problems that had been there for a long time will come to an end. You will come to an end. You will be busy with your work. New job/business opportunities will keep coming. You will get success in your work. The situations regarding court cases will be in your favor. A meeting with influential person will open the doors of progress for you. At work, you will make plans and work accordingly, your respect and prestige will increase. You will solve all problems with your intelligence and discretion.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Violet, Off-White, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will find that common interests and likes are going to bring you nearer to one another. Use your communication skills to get a better understanding with your love mate. You must keep your routine life balanced, otherwise you may lose lucrative deal, or some big order may also be cancelled. You will not be able to accomplish your tasks on time.