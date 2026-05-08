Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th May 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn on your solar return chart. Your long continuing problems will come to an end. You will have financial gains. Most of your time will be spent on laughter and fun activities. You will once again get down to work with enthusiasm and vigour. You will share amazing bonding with your spouse. You will remain loyal to him/her. You will also get the blessings and affection of your elders. The health-related problems that had been there for a long time will come to an end. You will come to an end. You will be busy with your work. New job/business opportunities will keep coming. You will get success in your work. The situations regarding court cases will be in your favor. A meeting with influential person will open the doors of progress for you. At work, you will make plans and work accordingly, your respect and prestige will increase. You will solve all problems with your intelligence and discretion.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Violet, Off-White, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will find that common interests and likes are going to bring you nearer to one another. Use your communication skills to get a better understanding with your love mate. You must keep your routine life balanced, otherwise you may lose lucrative deal, or some big order may also be cancelled. You will not be able to accomplish your tasks on time.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your lover is not going to be very satisfied with you as your professional life consumes so much of your time. Because of this, your romantic life can suffer quite a lot. Be careful about dealing with money matters. Those involved in government services should avoid trusting strangers blindly. Otherwise, you may have losses.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You need to be close to your soul mate to feel really loved. That is the reason you want to spend so much time together and pamper in fun activities. It is a favorable phase for business or business–related activities. Your bosses will be happy with your performance due to achievement of your target.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
There will be a chance to go out of town with your mate. A friend can give you a piece of guidance to help you which will help your love affair overall. You will welcome new people and opportunities in your life. It is a favorable time in your career. There will be no looking back from now onwards.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
From the word go, you will be completely charged with many thoughts for love and marital plans. You love accomplishments and you choose that this is how you want your romance to be. All your government-related cases will be duly completed. Although you might worry a lot about your kid’s educational performance, they will surprise you by getting even better results than you expected.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are all set to have a good day. You will plan some events with your lover and enjoy joint interests. You are also likely to bring up the subject of getting married. Keep a check on your tongue and temper to have peace at home. You may feel quite listless. Take a break from hectic work and go for a short trip with family.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Romance will be at its peak now. You are going to feel so many new sentiments and realize that this is what you have been in the making for. A pleasant day lies ahead for you. You will discuss important matters with your bosses. May return to your work with new determination. At this time finance will be your top priority. You will excel in all aspects of life.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You may want to move your focus to another area in your love affair. Don’t go too far, nevertheless you will not be able to deal with it. You will finish your work by hook or crook. Spouse may argue with each other, due to some financial issue. But you will settle matter amiably and in no time. You may visit a religious place.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Avoid voicing unpleasant topics as neither of you has the mood or energy to manage with it. You perhaps need to pay more attention to your mate today. You will earn well and make good use of your money. You will also remain busy teaching kids and helping with their homework. You will get mental peace.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You may be in the mood to philander and not go in for any major obligations right now. You may like to get to know a few people and love their time and company. Your health will get better. You will develop interest in meditation, prayers and exercise. You will take care of your meals. It will help you to remain fine and fit.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Challenges do not bother you. Following your love interest will be a challenge you are going to enjoy and will put in all your efforts to see that you are up and coming. Use your common sense today. It will help you a lot with improving your relations with people. Also come out of your mental reservoir of love and money because excess of everything is bad.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
There is cheerfulness with your mate, but you tend to find too much burden usually. Keep your anticipation low or you are going to be dissatisfied and let down. Avoid any risky adventures today as you could be physically hurt as well. You will tap additional sources of income. A chance meeting with an influential person will prove beneficial.