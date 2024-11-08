Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th November 2024

Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart and will bring beneficial results for you during the year ahead. You will have good source of income. Your financial worries will get solved gradually. Those who were having shortage of funds to start a new project/business will get loans from banks/financial institutions. New business/investment opportunities too will come. People will be interested in investing their money in your projects. If you manage to convince them. Those looking for jobs from a long time will get fruits of their labour and there wait will get over. You will enjoy good equation with your bosses. Your subordinates will also support you. Those who are single will get good marriage proposals. Love birds will enjoy a wonderful time. Your family will support you in all decisions you take. Friends will help in hour of need. Business/work related trips will keep you engaged and will prove beneficial.

8th November 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Blue, Purple

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could be very shy and refrain from getting involved with anyone, preferring seclusion at this point of time. You would prefer to get involved in some other activities. Your siblings will be making progress in their line of work. You will keep encouraging them. Your prestige at your workplace too will increase.