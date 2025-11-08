Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th November 2025

‘Star – Gazing’

---- By Dr. Ajai Bhambi

‘Saturday, 8th November 2025’

‘Birthday Forecast’

Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and will give exciting results. Your profit will increase in your business due to your self-confidence and efforts. Your social circle will also expand, and you will make lot of new friends. Your boss will be happy with your work, and you could get promoted too. Additional responsibility will be given to you. You will also get a favorable news from somewhere. It will lift your spirit. You will also make plans to move to a new locality. You could also be transferred into your job. Enemies will be unable to harm you. Your relationship with your mate will remain warm. You will be blessed with a wonderful marital life. You can also enter into new love relations with a person known to you. There will be change in circumstances. Better results will be there, due to your serious thought and farsightedness. Despite being busy you will discharge your responsibilities very well. You will get expected help from friends.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Purple, Red, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You may need to plan activities around your lover. Do not raise unpleasant issues as there is neither the mood nor energy to deal with it. You can visit a religious place for mental peace. Investments of money will bring rewards in the future. You will be emotionally strong. People will acknowledge your talent and capabilities.