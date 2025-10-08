Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

8th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th October 2025

Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart which will prove to be a favorable combination for the whole year. The year will bring many achievements. There will be good progress made in your job. The doors of prosperity are opening for you. There will be continuous flow of money. Money will be received from many sources. You can also acquire movable and immovable property. You can buy land, flat, vehicle or jewelry. Everything that was struck up till now will gather momentum. You can undertake a major expansion of your business in collaboration or partnership. But you need to take care of your health. Students will excel in studies and get admission in institutes/courses of their choice. New job opportunities too will keep coming. You can get involved in new romantic ties leading to marriage. There will be peace and joy in family relations. You will share special bonding with your partner.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will simply step into a role of providing luxury to your mate in every way you can. This person is going to respond, and you will be happier together. Students will focus on their studies. You will take an interest in religion, spirituality and will also be eager to help others. You will earn respect from one and all. It is time to show dedication in your job.