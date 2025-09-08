Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th September 2025

Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it is going to give fantastic results. You will remain happy in domestic matters and share good bonding with your family members. You will also remain busy in religious ceremonies. You will also complete your work with ease. Money will flow in. There will be radiance in your work, family matters and personal matters. You will take full advantage of your rights and use all the facilities. You will also expand the scope of your work. You will also make maximum use of your knowledge and intelligence. There will be peace and stability in your personal life. By helping your needy friends, you will be doing welfare work. You will have a wonderful romantic life. Marriage is indicated. You will also get respite from chronic illness. You will behave humbly and take time for entertainment. You will meet people with the same mindset.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Violet, Blue, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could be faced with an awkward situation and be clueless about how to go about it. Your mate will come to your rescue and give you a much needed helping hand. The situation will be beneficial. Enemies will not be able to harm you. You will be very sensitive and aware about your work. Your government related work will be done. Financial position is good.