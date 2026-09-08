Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 8th September 2026
Moon semi-square Mercury on your solar return chart indicates some mixed results. This is a time when you may need to adapt to situations and circumstances to make the best of what is available. Financially this continues to be a stable period. However extravagant tendencies need to be curbed. In general, you fare well on the professional and academic front. Nevertheless, some projects may not yield desired results. Family will help you. You need to keep pace with a tight schedule so organize your travel. If you are in the midst of any dispute regarding ancestral property, then try to settle it amicably.
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky days: Friday, Thursday, Tuesday
Lucky colours: White, Blue, Grey, Silver
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be having fascinating times. A new person will enter your life leading to a cosy affair. Your life will get filled with colors and joy. You will feel great attraction for this person. There is yog of monetary gains and better opportunities for work and earning livelihood. You will think about some new sources of income.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will feel family life too demanding. People carry a weight of expectations that you must fulfill and keep everyone happy. You will have to take everything in your stride. There will be tension in romantic relations, but love birds will think deeply about their future together.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You have tendency to take quick decisions. But it may not work in your romantic times. You will have to show patience and be steady before things take shape. Today you may face some difficulties. The work or project that was near completion will get delayed. It will upset you a bit. But do not lose heart.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will enjoy a good day. There will be a lot that you will share with your mate. Your jovial nature will come to the fore. You will be high in love. Your business will prosper. Situation will come gradually in your favor. Your wishes will be fulfilled. Yog of money acquisition is there. You will enrich yourself with practical experience.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be very determined to take your relations to a logical conclusion. Your mate will be very impressed by your attitude. This will pave way for healthy ties. Students will take their studies seriously. The falling down of the health of your family members will be a cause of bit worry for you.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It will be a very happy day. You will get a chance to interact with lot of people. And there are possibilities of getting introduced to a person who will be your flame in future. The position of planets will open the doors of opportunity for you. You will get promoted in your job. Students will make progress in life.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You feel some tensions in your relations. And this makes you think and have some doubts. But your mate knows the difference you have made in his/her life. Both of you will be happy again and will have no complaints. There will be better understanding between couples despite there being not many monetary gains. You will be excited about your future.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will feel lucky to come out of a relation that was not working. And was a disaster from word go. It was unnecessarily taking your time and energy. You will feel better. The graph of your respect, dignity and popularity will go upwards. You will reach the peak of your potential. Your bosses will support you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You do everything possible from your side to keep your partner happy. There are no complaints. But it would be appropriate to just keep asking a question or two about prospects. You will receive some positive news regarding your work. The conditions of your health will get better.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be discussing something very serious with your mate. By now you know each other very well and marriage could be the next logical step. Both of you will be serious. Your contact with big wigs will increase. All business-related work will be completed smoothly, and the graph of your financial status will also be stable.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Money position will be good and wealth will keep coming. You will be willing to have some time for relaxation and peace with your mate. Away from hustle- hustle of life. You will fulfill all your responsibilities and duties. People will appreciate your capability and potential. You will earn a lot.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Sometimes you must prove your loyalty in love. It can be too demanding. But you will understand human emotions. And will be practical without getting excited. Your money which has been struck for a while in the past will return to you. You will be the center of attention at a party or function. You will have all the fun.