Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 8th September 2026

Moon semi-square Mercury on your solar return chart indicates some mixed results. This is a time when you may need to adapt to situations and circumstances to make the best of what is available. Financially this continues to be a stable period. However extravagant tendencies need to be curbed. In general, you fare well on the professional and academic front. Nevertheless, some projects may not yield desired results. Family will help you. You need to keep pace with a tight schedule so organize your travel. If you are in the midst of any dispute regarding ancestral property, then try to settle it amicably.

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky days: Friday, Thursday, Tuesday

Lucky colours: White, Blue, Grey, Silver

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be having fascinating times. A new person will enter your life leading to a cosy affair. Your life will get filled with colors and joy. You will feel great attraction for this person. There is yog of monetary gains and better opportunities for work and earning livelihood. You will think about some new sources of income.